Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso said that it was his decision to leave Rodrygo without minutes in the club's 1-0 win over Osasuna at the Bernabéu on Tuesday amid transfer links to Premier League clubs.

Rodrygo, 24, remained on the bench the whole match, Madrid's LaLiga opener, intensifying speculation of a possible move. Reports say that several Premier League clubs, including Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City, have expressed interest.

Alonso, who arrived before the Club World Cup to replace Carlo Ancelotti, downplayed Rodrygo's lack of minutes, saying he still counts on the Brazil forward for now.

"It was only a match. If in three months he still isn't getting these minutes, then it's different," Alonso said. "Nothing's going on. The Club World Cup was a different context because of the competition that it was. But this was just one game. I think we can leave the Club World Cup behind us and what really counts is this season. And of course I count on Rodrygo. It's just one game, we don't have to read too much in the future.

"If he has those [lack of] minutes in three months, then I can tell you with more certainty. But, today was the circumstances of the match and my decisions [not to play him]."

Rodrygo has gone from undisputed star to controversial figure in just a few months. The forward, who scored two goals in 60 seconds against Manchester City in 2022 to lead one of the most legendary comebacks in Real Madrid's history, has now found himself sidelined with the emergence of the Kylian Mbappé-Vinícius Júnior-Jude Bellingham trio.

Madrid paid Santos around €54 million ($62m now) in 2018 to secure the services of Rodrygo, who at the time was a promising 17-year-old. The move was considered a success after his quick adaptation to the European game, but now the situation is different, sources have told ESPN.

The fee is set by demand, and a source told ESPN that Madrid would ask for around €100m ($116m) to negotiate his transfer, with the minimum fee set at €80m ($93m).

Rodrygo's situation has sparked a flurry of reports in the Spanish media about his possible new destination. Sources told ESPN that most of these are unfounded rumors and that the reality is that there have been no official negotiations with other clubs. Real Madrid also said that no offer has been made to date.

With less than a month to go before the transfer window closes, the situation could change, and sources suggested that if Rodrygo does leave, a move to the Premier League would be the most appealing to him.

The game was played Tuesday instead of last weekend along with the rest of opening matches because Madrid's players needed more rest following the team's participation at the Club World Cup. Madrid's attempt to delay its debut even further was denied by the league.

Kylian Mbappé, in his second season with Real Madrid, led the team to a 1-0 victory. The goal gave Alonso a winning debut in his first full season with the club.

Madrid controlled possession -- more than 70% -- but struggled to break through the tight Osasuna defense early, threatening with a few long-range shots.

"There were positives, beginning with the result," Alonso said. "We still need a few things that will give us stability to keep progressing."

Information from ESPN's Rodra and Gustavo Hofman as well as The Associated Press was used in this report.