Luis Díaz in lederhosen! Bayern Munich star gears up for Oktoberfest

With the festivities just four weeks away, Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich took part in their annual Oktoberfest team photoshoot in traditional Bavarian lederhosen.

The players and coaching staff donned their finest leather shorts, hoisted their flagons of ale aloft and posed for the cameras in one of European club football's most eye-catching rituals.

While many of the Bayern squad are now well versed in Oktoberfest etiquette, there were a couple of new signings among the group who were wriggling into lederhosen for the first time.

The likes of Manuel Neuer, Joshua Kimmich and even comparative newcomers Harry Kane and Michael Olise are already steeped in the yearly tradition, but summer arrival Luis Díaz seemed to relish his debut on the scene after swapping his Bayern kit for the iconic garments worn by local folk during the autumnal event.

Díaz certainly looked the part in leather and felt, with the former Liverpool forward beaming from ear to ear as he indulged in the Oktoberfest fun.

Clad in a grey Tyrolean jacket, smart waistcoat, pale lederhosen and the ubiquitous long socks, the Colombia international seemed perfectly at home and even entertained onlookers by picking up an accordion and giving it a quick blast.

"It feels good," Díaz said when asked how it felt to be wearing lederhosen for the first time. "It's a very nice, very unique experience.

"I'm very glad to be part of this great culture that Munich has so hopefully I can enjoy it to the fullest. I'm glad [to be involved], and the outfit looks good on me -- so everything is quite relaxed."

Bayern were taking part in the photoshoot after claiming their first silverware of the season having seen off VfB Stuttgart in the 2025 German Supercup, with Díaz scoring what proved to be the decisive goal in Saturday's 2-1 win.