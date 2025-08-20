The Futbol Americans crew discuss if Christian Pulisic was correct to hit back criticism aimed at him from some USMNT legends including Landon Donovan. (1:38)

Open Extended Reactions

United States international Paxten Aaronson is on the verge of a move to Colorado Rapids, a source has confirmed to ESPN. Aaronson is currently at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt but sources say he is keen on a move back to MLS. A source has told ESPN the move would be a record transfer for the Rapids, with the move worth up to €7 million ($8m), surpassing the €4.5m ($5.2m) fee for Brazil striker Rafael Navarro.

Paxten Aaronson is near a move back to MLS. Rene Nijhuis/MB Media/Getty Images

Aaronson, 21, would take one of the designated player slots. There was interest in him from Championship sides Southampton and Coventry, along with FC Salzburg in Austria as well as loan interest from other teams in the Bundesliga but Aaronson wanted stability and a move closer to his family.

Aaronson has four caps for the USMNT and joined Eintracht Frankfurt from the Philadelphia Union in 2023. He had spells on loan at Vitesse and Utrecht, and had an option to stay in Frankfurt, but it looks like he'll continue his footballing career back in the MLS with Colorado.