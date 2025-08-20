Open Extended Reactions

Bay FC is expecting to officially surpass the NWSL attendance record for a single game ahead of Friday's historic match vs. Washington Spirit at Oracle Park.

Bay FC hopes the Aug. 23 match will ultimately attract 40,000-plus fans to the ballpark on the San Francisco Bay, which is home to baseball's San Francisco Giants. More than 35,000 tickets have been sold thus far.

"We are incredibly proud of what this match means for Bay FC, for the Bay Area, and for the NWSL," Bay FC CEO Brady Stewart said. "To set a new attendance record is a reflection of the passion and energy our fans bring every time we step on the field. This is about more than just a match, it is about pushing boundaries and creating something bigger than ourselves.

Bay FC plays its home matches in San Jose. Alex Slitz/Getty Images

"Everyone who is at Oracle Park Saturday has the chance to be part of history, and together show the world what's possible in women's sports."

Bay FC plays its home matches at PayPal Park in San Jose, averaging over 13,400 fans there per match. The team played last year against the Chicago Stars FC at Wrigley Field, which drew a league-record 35,038 fans.

The club has gone five games without a win, but are still just three points out of the final playoff spot. They suffered a 2-1 home loss to San Diego Wave FC on Saturday.

The NWSL has now set 48 of the top 50 most attended matches in United States women's professional league sports history.

"This is a landmark moment not just for Bay FC or the NWSL, but for the future of women's professional sports in the United States," NWSL commissioner Jessica Berman said. "Breaking the league's single-match attendance record at a venue as iconic as Oracle Park is a testament to the growing demand, passion and momentum behind our league.

"This match is only the beginning of our celebration of women's soccer in the Bay Area, as we gear up to return in November to host the 2025 NWSL Championship, and the energy and enthusiasm we're seeing now sets the stage for an unforgettable finish to the season."