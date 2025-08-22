Premier League updates: Chelsea face West Ham in London derby

Open Extended Reactions

Friday in European club soccer features several intriguing matchups. In the Premier League, all eyes are on London Stadium as Chelsea square off with West Ham United in the first London derby of the season. Chelsea were less than convincing in their opening-week 0-0 draw vs. Crystal Palace, but their matchup against the Hammers, who fell 3-0 to newly promoted Sunderland, presents a fine opportunity to get on a winning track.

Friday also marks the start of the Bundesliga season, and big-name clubs have been chosen to start the new campaign off right. Bayern Munich's major signing thus far in the transfer window, winger Luis Díaz, is set to make his debut after a €75 million move from Liverpool. The Bavarians dominated the Bundesliga in 2024-25, finishing 13 points clear of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen, but will have their eyes on greater success in Europe and beyond. Meanwhile, RB Leipzig had a disappointing year by their recent standards, finishing seventh and missing out on European competition for the first time since earning promotion to the Bundesliga in 2015-16. But with their distinctive brand of direct, attacking soccer, they are sure to be a team to watch in the early going.

Finally, Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain take on Angers in Ligue 1. After a tidy 1-0 win over Nantes in the first matchweek, can the Parisians keep the good times rolling?

Top matches:

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig (2:30 p.m. ET, ESPN+)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Angers (2:45 p.m. ET)

West Ham United vs. Chelsea (3 p.m. ET)