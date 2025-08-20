Open Extended Reactions

Lauren James will miss the start of the 2025-26 Women's Super League (WSL) season with Chelsea after sustaining an injury during England's Euro 2025 campaign.

James played a key role in The Lionesses retaining their Euros title, starting four of the six games, including the final.

However, the 24-year-old was struggling with injury after playing 120 minutes in the quarterfinal, coming off at half-time of the semifinal against Italy.

She was then subbed off before half-time of the final, having struggled for pace and looked in discomfort as she sat back on the bench before England defeated world champions Spain on penalties.

James was carrying an issue in the run-up to the Euros, having sustained a hamstring injury against Belgium in April. Before that, she spent an extended period on the sidelines with a lower-leg injury.

Chelsea claimed their sixth consecutive WSL title last season as part of their treble, topping the league with two games to spare and securing a record points total.

Chelsea confirmed that James will "undergo a period of rehabilitation" with the club, and will be sidelined for a "period of time."