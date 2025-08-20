2025-26 Bundesliga opening weekend schedule: How to watch

Open Extended Reactions

The Bundesliga is back. The highest level of soccer in Germany opens its 2025-26 season with a full slate of matches available exclusively on ESPN's family of networks and digital platforms.

Defending champions Bayern Munich kick off the action Friday against RB Leipzig on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+. Bayer Leverkusen headline a packed schedule on Saturday when the 2023-24 Bundesliga titleholders host TSG Hoffenheim on ESPN+. The kickoff weekend culminates Sunday with a doubleheader on ESPN+. Mainz host FC Cologne in the day's first matchup, followed by a meeting between Borussia Mönchengladbach and Hamburg SV.

Here are key facts about ESPN's coverage of the 2025-26 Bundesliga opening weekend:

What is the schedule?

*All times Eastern

Friday, Aug. 22

Bayern Munich vs. RB Leipzig: 2:25 p.m. on ESPN2, ESPN Deportes and ESPN+

Saturday, Aug. 23

SC Freiburg vs. FC Augsburg: 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+

Bayer Leverkusen vs. TSG Hoffenheim: 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+

1. FC Union Berlin vs. VfB Stuttgart: 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+

1. FC Heidenheim 1846 vs. VfL Wolfsburg: 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+

Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Werder Bremen: 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+

St. Pauli vs. Borussia Dortmund: 12:20 p.m. on ESPN+

Sunday, Aug. 24

Mainz vs. FC Cologne: 9:20 a.m. on ESPN+

Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Hamburg SV: 11:20 a.m. on ESPN+

How can fans watch?

How can fans access more soccer content from ESPN?

