FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Lionel Messi is out of Inter Miami's Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Tigres UANL on Wednesday night due to an ongoing "minor" muscle injury.

Messi picked up a knock during the Leagues Cup group game against Necaxa on Aug. 2, exiting the pitch in the 11th minute. The captain missed the subsequent games against Pumas UNAM and Orlando City SC.

The forward returned for Inter Miami on Saturday, coming onto the pitch as a second-half substitute against the LA Galaxy, recording one goal and one assist in 45 minutes of play. Despite the contributions, head coach Javier Mascherano confirmed Messi exited the match against the Galaxy not 100 percent comfortable, insisting the player would be monitored.

Messi trained separately from the rest of the group in the days leading up to the quarterfinal match, putting his participation in doubt. Mascherano emphasized Messi would not initially be ruled out of the game, but would be carefully observed.

Lionel Messi arrived in street clothes for Inter Miami's Leagues Cup quarterfinal against Tigres UANL. Rich Storry/Getty Images

"Leo didn't train with the group; he trained separately. It was a bit like the same situation I described the other day after the game, when he felt uncomfortable during those 45 minutes he played. We'll see during tomorrow's training," Mascherano said Tuesday.

"But he's not ruled out. He's not ruled out. I can't tell you today if he'll play or not. Because it depends a lot on how he feels."

Messi arrived at Chase Stadium alongside his teammates ahead of kickoff Wednesday but was dressed in street clothes.

He will now watch from the stands as Inter Miami plays without the star No. 10 in its attempt to advance past Liga MX's Tigres to the semifinals of the Leagues Cup.

The club won the inaugural edition of the tournament in 2023, with Messi leading Inter Miami to the trophy following his debut that July.