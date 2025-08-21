        <
          Manchester City vs Tottenham Hotspur: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

          Aug 21, 2025, 05:40 AM

          Manchester City host Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Saturday's early Premier League kick off, with both sides looking to build on winning starts to their respective seasons. Pep Guardiola's side play their first home game of the season, with positivity built by last weekend's 4-0 win away at Wolves.

          Tijjani Reijnders had an impressive debut last week, and Rayan Cherki scoring in his Premier League debut as well, as normal service resumed for Erling Haaland, who scored twice in that game.

          Spurs had a brace from their No.9, as Richarlison had a storming start to his Premier League season with two goals in the 3-0 win against Burnley. Mohammed Kudus got his Spurs career off to a fantastic start as well, as he assisted both of Richarlison's goals. Brennan Johnson added a third as Spurs got the Thomas Frank era off to the best possible start.

          Last season's game between these two teams at the Etihad was a symbol of City's drop-off in November, as they were overrun by Spurs in a 4-0 loss, with James Maddison scoring twice.

          Here is everything you need to know about Saturday's match.

          How to watch:

          The match will be available Sky Sports in the UK, NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India, Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Key Details:

          Date: Saturday, August 23 at 12:30 p.m. BST (7:30 a.m. ET; 5:00 p.m. IST, Saturday and 9:30 p.m. AEST, Saturday).

          Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

          Referee: Peter Bankes.

          VAR: Andy Madley.

          Team News:

          Manchester City

          Josko Gvardiol, D, knock, doubt
          Mateo Kovacic, M, achilles tendon, out until early October
          Phil Foden, M, ankle, doubt
          Rodri, M, muscle injury, return date not known
          Savinho, F, knock, doubt

          Tottenham Hotspur

          Dejan Kulusevski, M, knee, out until mid September
          Destiny Udogie, D, muscle injury, doubt
          James Maddison, M, ACL, out until 2026
          Radu Dragusin, D, ACL, out until November
          Manor Solomon, F, knock, doubt

          Expected Lineups:

          Manchester City (4-3-3)

          GK: James Trafford
          RB: Rico Lewis | CB: John Stones | CB: Ruben Dias | LB: Rayan Ait-Nouri
          CM: Tijjani Reijnders | CDM: Nico Gonzalez | CM: Bernardo Silva
          RW: Oscar Bobb | CF: Erling Haaland | LW: Jeremy Doku

          Tottenham Hotspur (4-2-3-1)

          GK: Guglielmo Vicario
          RB: Pedro Porro | CB: Cristian Romero | CB: Micky van de Ven | LB: Djed Spence
          CDM: Pape Matar Sarr | CDM: Archie Gray
          RW: Mohammed Kudus | CAM: Lucas Bergvall | LW: Brennan Johnson
          CF: Richarlison

          Stats:

          • Manchester City have won just four of their last 12 Premier League games against Tottenham Hotspur, losing six of those 12.

          • Spurs have won in two of their last four matches at the Etihad Stadium.

          • With his brace on the opening day, Richarlison has now scored five goals in his last ten Premier League games.

          • Man City and Spurs have scored 21 goals between them in their last four Premier League games at the Etihad, with Spurs scoring two goals at least in each of those four games.

