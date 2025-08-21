West Ham United vs Chelsea: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea's first away game of the Premier League season takes them to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Friday night, with both sides looking for their first win of the new campaign.

Chelsea played out a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge last weekend, with a performance that underlined a serious need for improvement should they want to challenge right at the top of the league.

West Ham's opening day performance was desperate. A buoyant Stadium of Light saw Sunderland pile the pressure on Graham Potter, as they won 3-0, and reduced West Ham to barely a sniff in front of goal, with both Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Füllkrug having no real chances in front of goal.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Friday, August 22 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. E.T.; 12:30 a.m. IST and 5:00 a.m. AEST).

Venue: London Stadium, London.

Referee: Michael Oliver.

VAR: Jarred Gillett.

Team news:

West Ham United

Crysencio Summerville, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Sep

Luis Guilherme, F: broken collarbone, OUT

Chelsea

Wesley Fofana, D: hamstring, doubt

Omari Kellyman, M: hamstring, doubt

Nicolas Jackson, F: suspended, OUT

Benoit Badiashile, D: leg, OUT, est. return mid-Sep

Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr

Romeo Lavia, M: strain, OUT est. return mid-Sep

Expected Lineups:

West Ham

GK: Mads Hermansen

CB: Jean-Clair Todibo | CB: Max Kilman | CB: Nayef Aguerd

RWB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka | CM: James Ward-Prowse | CM: Freddie Potts | LWB: Malick Diouf

CF: Jarrod Bowen | CF: Niclas Fullkrug

Chelsea

GK: Robert Sánchez

RB: Malo Gusto | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adrabioyo | LB: Marc Cucurella

CM: Moises Caicedo | CM: Reece James

RW: Cole Palmer | CAM: Enzo Fernandez | LW: Pedro Neto

CF: Joao Pedro

Stats:

Graham Potter has never beaten Chelsea in seven previous meetings against them as a manager, mainly in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Chelsea have won five of their last seven matches against West Ham.

If Chelsea don't score in this game, it will be the first time in 30 years they would've opened a Premier League season without a goal in any of their opening two games.

