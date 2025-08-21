        <
        >

          West Ham United vs Chelsea: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

          Cole Palmer of Chelsea during the Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images
          • ESPN
          Aug 21, 2025, 08:10 AM

          Chelsea's first away game of the Premier League season takes them to the London Stadium to face West Ham United on Friday night, with both sides looking for their first win of the new campaign.

          Chelsea played out a goalless draw against Crystal Palace at Stamford Bridge last weekend, with a performance that underlined a serious need for improvement should they want to challenge right at the top of the league.

          West Ham's opening day performance was desperate. A buoyant Stadium of Light saw Sunderland pile the pressure on Graham Potter, as they won 3-0, and reduced West Ham to barely a sniff in front of goal, with both Jarrod Bowen and Niclas Füllkrug having no real chances in front of goal.

          Here's everything you need to know ahead of the game.

          How to watch:

          The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

          Key Details:

          Date: Friday, August 22 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. E.T.; 12:30 a.m. IST and 5:00 a.m. AEST).
          Venue: London Stadium, London.
          Referee: Michael Oliver.
          VAR: Jarred Gillett.

          Team news:

          West Ham United

          Crysencio Summerville, F: hamstring, OUT, est. return mid-Sep
          Luis Guilherme, F: broken collarbone, OUT

          Chelsea

          Wesley Fofana, D: hamstring, doubt
          Omari Kellyman, M: hamstring, doubt
          Nicolas Jackson, F: suspended, OUT
          Benoit Badiashile, D: leg, OUT, est. return mid-Sep
          Levi Colwill, D: ACL, OUT, est. late-Apr
          Romeo Lavia, M: strain, OUT est. return mid-Sep

          Expected Lineups:

          West Ham

          GK: Mads Hermansen
          CB: Jean-Clair Todibo | CB: Max Kilman | CB: Nayef Aguerd
          RWB: Aaron Wan-Bissaka | CM: James Ward-Prowse | CM: Freddie Potts | LWB: Malick Diouf
          CF: Jarrod Bowen | CF: Niclas Fullkrug

          Chelsea

          GK: Robert Sánchez
          RB: Malo Gusto | CB: Trevoh Chalobah | CB: Tosin Adrabioyo | LB: Marc Cucurella
          CM: Moises Caicedo | CM: Reece James
          RW: Cole Palmer | CAM: Enzo Fernandez | LW: Pedro Neto
          CF: Joao Pedro

          Stats:

          • Graham Potter has never beaten Chelsea in seven previous meetings against them as a manager, mainly in charge of Brighton & Hove Albion.

          • Chelsea have won five of their last seven matches against West Ham.

          • If Chelsea don't score in this game, it will be the first time in 30 years they would've opened a Premier League season without a goal in any of their opening two games.

          Latest news and analysis:

          West Ham back Graham Potter: 'We don't panic with managers'

          West Ham's vice-chair Karren Brady has thrown her support behind manager Graham Potter and said the club will give him time to turn things around.

          Palmer, Gittens, Pedro all 4/10 in drab draw with Palace

          Chelsea were left frustrated by Crystal Palace as an out-of-sync attacking display resulted in a 0-0 draw at Stamford Bridge.

          Sunderland 3-0 West Ham: Hosts mark return with comfortable win

          Sunderland marked their return to the Premier League in style with a 3-0 win over West Ham at the Stadium of Light last weekend.