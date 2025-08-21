Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola condemns the report of "discriminatory abuse" faced by Antoine Semenyo at Anfield. (1:48)

Bournemouth have confirmed the signing of Bayer Leverkusen winger Amine Adli.

Adli joins for a reported fee of £25 million ($33.7m) and becomes the Premier League side's fifth signing of the window.

The Morocco international, 25, is the latest Leverkusen exile this summer. Along with manager Xabi Alonso, the Bundesliga club have lost nine first team players, totalling to more than £200m of incoming fees.

"I'm very proud to play for a club like Bournemouth," Adli, who scored 14 goals in 94 league appearances for Leverkusen, said. "I was looking at my next move and I felt like Bournemouth was the perfect place for me."