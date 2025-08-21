Open Extended Reactions

Roma midfielder Leon Bailey, on loan from Aston Villa, suffered an injury in his first training session in Italy, the Serie A side have confirmed.

Bailey joined Roma on Wednesday in a deal that includes an option to buy.

Later that same day, however, Roma say the winger "suffered a suspected myotendinous tear of his right rectus femoris."

The club added that Bailey will "undergo further diagnostic tests to establish the extent of the injury," which is likely to sideline him for several weeks if confirmed.

Barcelona youngster Ibrahim Diarra was ruled out of the whole of preseason last month with the same injury.

Bailey. the second player from the Premier League to sign for Roma after Brighton striker Evan Ferguson made the move earlier in the window, made 144 appearances for Villa.