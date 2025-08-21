Steve Nicol gives his thoughts on where Chelsea still need to improve following their 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace. (1:21)

Do Chelsea still need to add more signings? (1:21)

Open Extended Reactions

Villarreal are close to signing Chelsea defender Renato Veiga for a fee in the region of €30 million ($34.9m), sources have told ESPN.

Veiga, 22, only joined the Chelsea last summer in a deal worth around €14m from Basel and made just one Premier League start before spending the second half of the campaign on loan at Juventus.

Sources said Villarreal will pay an initial €25m with a further €5m in add-ons.

Renato Veiga struggled for consistent game time at Stamford Bridge. Getty

The agreement also includes a sell-on clause.

Veiga is set to become Chelsea's 11th outgoing player of the summer in a busy summer window in west London.

- The best tifos from the Premier League's opening weekend

- Premier League 2025-26 kits: Ranking every jersey released

- Chelsea's new third kit a throwback to glory of Mourinho era

He made 18 appearances for Chelsea in all, scoring twice in Conference League games against Gent and Astana.

He was also a substitute in Portugal's Nations League Final win over Spain in June.