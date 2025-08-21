Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United have named Stephen Torpey as their new academy director, with Jason Wilcox describing his record of youth development as "outstanding" and crediting him with "the development of some of the most talented players in the country."

United had been looking to fill the vacancy since Nick Cox's departure to Everton as technical director was confirmed in June.

Cox has stayed at Carrington to ensure a smooth transition and will take up the role on Merseyside when Brentford academy director Torpey joins in the coming months.

Torpey has been with Brentford since January 2024 having previously served as head of academy coaching at Manchester City, where he worked under United's director of football Jason Wilcox.

"After an extensive recruitment process, we are delighted to have appointed Stephen at such an exciting time for our academy," Wilcox said.

Manchester United revamped their training centre at Carrington this summer. Nigel Young / Foster + Partners

"Stephen's record of youth development is outstanding; throughout his career he has played a significant role in the development of some of the most talented players in the country.

"We will work closely together to ensure that the academy continues to foster the right environment to nurture our young players individually while developing the best talent ready to excel in our first team."

Torpey worked within the Liverpool youth set-up from 2008 before moving to City in 2014 and working his way up to head of academy coaching at the Etihad Stadium.

Brentford have confirmed "he will remain at the club while serving his notice period."

"I am really proud to have this opportunity to lead Manchester United's academy," Torpey said.

"It is obviously a great time to be joining as the club enters an exciting new era; I can't wait to play my role in continuing the incredible tradition of youth development here.

"After spending time with the leadership team, it is clear that the academy will always remain key to the identity of Manchester United, with our primary aim being to produce players ready to support a first team capable of challenging for the biggest honours."