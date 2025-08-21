Arsenal vs Leeds United: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Open Extended Reactions

Arsenal host Leeds United for their first home game of the 2025-26 Premier League season on Saturday. Both sides started their campaign with 1-0 wins.

Arsenal fans, buoyed by a busy summer transfer window and the imminent arrival of Eberechi Eze, will be expecting a much stronger performance from their team than what they saw at Old Trafford on the opening weekend. They may have continued their incredible unbeaten run against their traditional "big six" rivals to 22 games, but Mikel Arteta will want to see his team create more chances from open play.

Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal reacts during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal Stu Forster/Getty Images

Arsenal are imperious against promoted sides -- they are unbeaten in 42 straight Premier League home games against them. But in Leeds they face a side high on confidence and enthusiasm. They too have been busy in the summer window, with AC Milan's Noah Okafor their latest acquisition. An upset at the Emirates would prove an invaluable boost, even if the last time they won an away match against Arsenal was at Highbury in 2003.

Here's everything you need to about the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, JioHotstar in India, and Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug 23 at 5.30 p.m. BST (12.30 p.m. E.T.; 10:00 p.m. IST and 2.30 a.m. AEST, Sunday)

Venue: Emirates stadium, London

Referee: Jarred Gillett

VAR: Craig Pawson

Injury news:

Arsenal

Kai Havertz, F: knee, Out

Christian Norgaard, M: knock, Doubt

Gabriel Jesus, F: ACL, Out, est. return late Sep

Leandro Trossard, F: muscle, Doubt

Leeds United

Leeds have a fully fit squad available.

Expected Lineups:

Leeds United

GK: Lucas Perri

RB: Jayden Bogle | CB: Joe Rodon | CB: Pascal Struijk | LB: Gabriel Gudmundsson

CM: Anton Stach | CM: Ethan Ampadu | CM: Ao Tanaka

RW: Daniel James | CF: Lukas Nmecha | LW: Wilfried Gnonto

Arsenal

GK: David Raya

RB: Jurriën Timber | CB: William Saliba | CB: Gabriel | LB: Myles Lewis-Skelly

CM: Martin Odegaard | CM: Martin Zubimendi | CM: Declan Rice

RW: Bukayo Saka | CF: Viktor Gyökeres | LW: Gabriel Martinelli

Stats:

Since a 1-0 loss to Newcastle in November 2010, Arsenal are unbeaten in their last 42 Prem home games against promoted sides (W37, D5). They are now just a match away from equalling Chelsea's record of 43 set between 2001 and 2015.

Arsenal's xG from set plays was more than any other side on the first matchday (1.02) but their open play xG was the third lowest (0.28), ahead only of Aston Villa and Everton.

Mikel Arteta has a better record against Leeds than any other Arsenal manager (P8, W7, D1).

Latest news and analysis:

