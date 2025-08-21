Americans Diego Kochen, Pedro Soma and Adrian Simon Gill share their experiences of signing and playing in Barcelona's youth teams with Luis Garcia. (3:41)

United States youth international Adrian Simon Gill has extended his contract with Barcelona until 2026, the Catalan club announced on Wednesday.

Gill, 19, first joined Barça in 2018 and quickly progressed through the club's La Masia academy, signing his first professional deal with the club in 2022.

Those terms expired in June, but Gill has continued to train with Barça this summer as he recovers from an injury.

Barça have now decided to prolong his contract by an additional year, with the Denver-born player set to form part of Juliano Belletti's Barça Atlétic side, who play in the fourth tier of Spanish football.

Gill, who can play in midfield or at full-back, has represented the U.S. at youth level but has not been regularly involved since the U17s due to a series of injuries.

Adrian Simon Gill is one of two remaining U.S. youth internationals at Barcelona, having extended his contract to 2026. Courtesy of ESPN

Last season, he was one of three American players in and around Barça's reserve side, along with goalkeeper Diego Kochen and midfielder Pedro Soma.

Kochen remains at the club and is regularly part of the first team's match day squad. He was a substitute for the LaLiga opener against Mallorca last Saturday.

Soma, who was on loan from Cornellá, left in the summer, going on to sign for MLS side San Diego FC.