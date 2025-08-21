Levante vs Barcelona: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Alex Kirkland details why Barcelona is the best team in LaLiga right now. (0:47)

Defending champions Barcelona will look to continue their winning start to the 2025-26 LaLiga season as they travel to Valencia to take on Levante UD on Saturday.

Barça didn't have much of a test against Mallorca -- they were leading 2-0 and then saw two Mallorca players sent off inside the first half -- but that didn't appear to please coach Hansi Flick. He told reporters post-match: "After going 2-0 up and [Mallorca] getting two red cards, I think the team played at 50% and I didn't like it. We can do better. I will talk with them. I don't like them relaxing. We had to control the ball and the game. We have to score [more]. Playing at 50 or 60% against nine players is not possible. We have to play faster. We have to improve in certain areas."

Levante, therefore, can expect even more intensity than usual from Flick's men. The German coach will also most likely have Robert Lewandowski back on the bench after he picked up a knock in preseason, while it'll be a toss-up between Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford to see who will start up top.

Levante, meanwhile, had a tough start as they returned to LaLiga after a spell in LaLiga 2 as they lost to an injury time goal at Alaves. It was a match Alaves had dominated (62% possession, 1.29 xG vs 0.87, 15 shots vs 7) and Levante will need to improve drastically if they are to get points off the attack-minded reigning champs.

Here's everything you need to about the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland, ESPN+ in the United States, FanCode in India, and beIN Sports 1 in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Saturday, Aug 23 at 8.30 p.m. BST (3.30 p.m. E.T.; 1:00 a.m. IST and 5.30 a.m. AEST, Sunday)

Venue: Estadio Ciudad de Valencia

Referee: TBA

VAR: TBA

Injury news:

Levante

Alfonso Pastor, G: broken finger, OUT, est. return late September

Alan Matturro, D: DOUBT

Goduine Koyalipou, F: DOUBT

Jon Olasagasti, M: DOUBT

Kervin Arriaga, D: DOUBT

Barcelona

Marc-André ter Stegen G: back, OUT, est. return late September

Expected Lineups:

Levante

GK: Pablo Cuñat

CB: Unai Elgezebal | CB: Adrián de la Fuente | CB: Jorge Cabello

RWB: Jeremy Toljan | CM: Sergio Lozano | CM: Orio Rey | LWB: Manu Sánchez

CAM: Pablo Martínez

ST: Roger Brugué | ST: Iván Romero

Barcelona

GK: Joan García

RB: Jules Koundé | CB: Ronald Araújo | CB: Pau Cubarsí | | LB: Alejandro Balde

CM: Frenkie de Jong | CM: Pedri

RW: Lamine Yamal | CAM: Dani Olmo | LW: Raphinha

CF: Marcus Rashford

Stats:

The last meeting between the two sides was in LaLiga in April 2022, when Barcelona won a tight match 3-2.

Barcelona have won 32 of the 45 times they've played Levante (D7, L6)

Levante's last win over Barcelona was a 3-1 victory in November 2019

The top scorer in the history of this fixture is a certain Lionel Messi, having scored 24 goals -- an incredible 18 more goals than any other player

Latest news and analysis:

