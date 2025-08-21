Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has said he does not expect a busy end to the transfer window but is confident the club will act if the right targets become available.

It has already been a busy summer for the Premier League champions, who have spent more than £300 million ($403.2m) on the likes of Bayer Leverkusen's Florian Wirtz and Eintracht Frankfurt's Hugo Ekitike.

However, the departures of Luis Díaz, Darwin Núñez and Jarell Quansah have left the club in need of both attacking and defensive reinforcements.

Liverpool have been linked with moves for both wantaway Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak and Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guéhi, though Slot has refused to drawn on his team's specific targets.

Arne Slot's Liverpool side got off to a winning start in their league opener against Bournemouth last week. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

"What I can tell you is not a lot," Slot said in a news conference on Thursday. "And if someone else is going to ask that question, it is going to be the same answer.

"As I have said so many times and it has been shown, I could even impact the game on Friday with the players we had on the bench. It would be much nicer to talk about the players that we have."

Asked whether he expects it to be a busy couple of weeks in the transfer market, Slot said: "No I don't think so because then I would be unhappy with the squad we have and I am very, very happy with the squad we have. Two per position is ideal but I prefer less than more because you have to disappoint so many players every single time.

"I am really happy with the squad but if we think we can improve in a certain position and there is a player available that can really make us better like with Giovanni Leoni then this club has always shown they will bring these players in but only if they are everything we want."

Liverpool are set to take on Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday night where a hostile atmosphere is expected at St James' Park amid the ongoing saga surrounding Isak's future.

Slot's side will be without Jeremie Frimpong, who is set to be sidelined until after the international break with a hamstring issue, while fellow right-back Conor Bradley returned to training on Thursday following his own injury lay-off.

"When you got to Newcastle, you know what to expect," Slot said. "We played them three times last season and twice their intensity levels were above us. I don't think they need anything add to be intense at St. James' Park. It's a very good team. They can make it a fight. They have players who are so good on the ball. One of the best teams and one of the most difficult teams to face in the league."