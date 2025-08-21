Pep Guardiola talks about Manchester City's squad depth following impressive debuts for Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki. (1:13)

Manchester City forward Claudio Echeverri has joined Bayer Leverkusen on loan, the club has confirmed.

Echeverri will join the Bundesliga side for the season. ESPN has reported the deal is a straight loan with no obligation to make the move permanent.

Borussia Dortmund, Lazio and Girona were also keen to sign the highly-rated teenager, who will join former Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag.

The 19-year-old joined City in January 2024 from River Plate before returning to the club on loan.

He made his City debut at the end of last season and played in the Club World Cup in the United States.

Echeverri has played for Argentina at under-17, U20 and U23 level.