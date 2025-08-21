Open Extended Reactions

Mexico international star Lizbeth Ovalle has signed with Orlando Pride for a world-record transfer fee in a deal that runs through 2027 with a mutual option for 2028, the NWSL club confirmed on Thursday.

A source told ESPN that the fee will be $1.5 million. Multiple reports emerged out of Mexico earlier on Monday saying that the deal for Ovalle could be as high as $2M.

The transfer fee surpasses the $1.3M fee Arsenal paid Liverpool for Canadian striker Olivia Smith in the English Women's Super League last month. That broke the previous record fee of $1.1M that Chelsea paid the San Diego Wave for defender Naomi Girma in January.

"We are deeply committed to building championship-caliber teams year after year and this landmark signing is a reflection of that focus," Orlando Pride owner Mark Wilf said. "Jacquie is a world-class talent and a proven winner, and her arrival in Orlando marks another step on our journey to position the Pride among the elite clubs in global women's soccer. We're proud to lead the way in investing in the women's game, not just for today's success, but to shape the future of the sport for generations to come."

The deal makes Ovalle the first men's or women's Mexican soccer player to earn the distinction of holding a world-record transfer fee. In addition, there is a 10% sell-on fee for Liga MX's Femenil Tigres, sources told ESPN.

"I'm very happy to join Orlando Pride," Ovalle said. "I'm coming with the clear objective of winning titles and leaving a mark with the Club. I'm ready to give it my all and help Orlando Pride continue to be a leading team."

Previously linked with Barcelona, the 25-year-old winger joins the NWSL champions, who are currently third in the table with a record of 8W-4D-4L.

Ovalle has six Liga MX Femenil titles through Tigres, the lone club that she has represented since her 2017 professional debut. She also has three Campeon de Campeonas trophies.

At the national team level, she's earned over 50 appearances and finished as a member of the best XI in last year's Concacaf W Gold Cup. In the 2024 tournament, which Mexico finished as semifinalists, the winger made headlines with a highlight-worthy opening goal against the U.S. women's national team in a historic 2-0 victory.

Lizbeth Ovalle has won six Liga MX Femenil titles with Tigres. Azael Rodriguez/Getty Images

Multiple sources confirmed to ESPN that Ovalle had several suitors in the NWSL, with as many as a half dozen teams in the league vying to secure her from Tigres in this window.

A source with knowledge of the deal also confirmed to ESPN that the $1.5 million transfer fee will be spread out equally over the three guaranteed years of Ovalle's contract.

The NWSL sets an annual net threshold on team transfer spending. This year's threshold is $550,000 per team. Earlier this year, the Pride transferred Brazilian midfielder Adriana to Saudi Arabia club Al Qadsiah FC for $500,000, a fee spread out over two years that gives Orlando additional transfer flexibility.

Nicknamed La Maga (The Magician), Ovalle went viral on social media this year with a so-called "scorpion kick" goal, only facing away from the net, in a Tigres match against Guadalajara.

Ovalle is set to play in the Liga MX Femenil All-Star game against Barcelona on Friday before joining the Pride.

"This is a historic transfer not only for our institution, but also for Mexican and global soccer," Tigres said in a release announcing the deal. "The transfer of a player widely recognized as the best in the Liga MX Femenil has been finalized."

ESPN's Cesar Hernandez and Jeff Kassouf contributed to this report.