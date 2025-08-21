Emma Hayes reflects on her first year in charge of the USWNT. (2:27)

The United States women's national team will face New Zealand on Oct. 29 in Kansas City, Missouri, the U.S. Soccer Federation said on Thursday.

The match marks the third and final match of the October international window.

The USWNT will play two games against Portugal, the first taking place at Subaru Stadium in Chester, Pennsylvania. on Oct. 23, which will also feature a retirement ceremony for USWNT legend Alex Morgan prior to the match.

The second match against Portugal takes place three days later at Pratt & Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field in East Hartford, Connecticut.

Kansas City's CPKC Stadium is the venue for the New Zealand match, which will also feature a doubleheader with the U.S. men's deaf national team.

Former U.S. international and current Chicago Stars goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher will also be honored in her home state with a special pregame retirement ceremony.

New Zealand is ranked No. 33 in the world.

The USWNT will play three matches in the October international window. Getty Images

The last time the Football Ferns faced the U.S. was in a pair of friendlies in January of 2023, with the U.S. winning 4-0 and 5-0, respectively.

This will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the U.S. and New Zealand.

The Kiwis only victory in the series came in the inaugural match between the two sides back in 1987.

The USWNT has a record of 8-2-0 so far in 2025, as manager Emma Hayes focuses on long-term preparations for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup to be held in Brazil.