While the opening weekend of the new Premier League season was perhaps a little light on truly eye-popping action, matchweek 2 has all the ingredients to be a classic.

With the transfer window narrowing to a fine point, the on-pitch action can seem like a sideshow at times and there will be plenty of Eberechi Eze-focused conversations taking place as Arsenal and Spurs fans find their seats on Saturday.

Politics and on-pitch performance will overlap on Sunday when Crystal Palace face Nottingham Forest at Selhurst Park and good luck avoiding the Alexander Isak-dominated narrative when Newcastle United host Liverpool on Monday.

Arne Slot was tight-lipped on his club's plans for the last days of the summer window when he shared his pre-match thoughts on Thursday.

But we still have a host of Premier League managers set to face the press today.

Mikel Arteta will be braced for a hundred questions about Arsenal's swoop for Eze. Thomas Frank will field his fair share of Eze questions this afternoon at Hotspur Way.

Everton will play their first game at the shiny new Hill Dickinson Stadium this weekend with Brighton having the honour of being the first visitors. Let's see if we can discover David Moyes' views on modern architecture.

Crisis talk is never far away at Manchester United these days and Ruben Amorim will be keen to talk up his side's chances of getting their first points on the board this weekend against Fulham.