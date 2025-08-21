Open Extended Reactions

LONDON -- Olivia Smith, the first £1 million signing in women's football, said she is not phased by the then-world record transfer fee, instead calling it an "honour."

Smith moved from Women's Super League (WSL) rivals Liverpool to Arsenal this summer, becoming the first women to break the £1m ($1.3m) threshold, though that record has since been broken again by Orlando Pride, who signed Lizbeth Ovalle on Thursday for a fee ESPN reported to be $1.5 million (£1.1m).

Though the high fee carries an added degree of pressure, the Canadian international says that it is not something that she is focused on.

"I think at the end of the day, the price tag is a price tag, it's not really something I'm focused on," she told a group of media on Thursday at Arsenal's Sobha Realty training centre. "I'm just focused on being on the pitch, learning from a great set of players."

Smith added that she is glad that high fees are becoming more common in the women's game as the profile and value of the sport increases.

Olivia Smith signed for Arsenal last month for what was then a world-record fee in women's football. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

"I think it's also great to see the development of women's football and that price going up as well," she said. "Honestly, it's an honour to achieve that as well. But to be here [at Arsenal], I'm just seeing the presence of the girls on the pitch, I'm learning in this moment."

The 21-year-old has moved clubs three summers in a row after spending only one season at Portugal's Sporting CP and at Liverpool.

She said that the high fee that Arsenal were willing to pay -- sources told ESPN that OL Lyonnes and Chelsea were also interested but were not willing to match Liverpool's world-record demands -- is a reflection of their trust in her ability and potential.

"I think it's definitely an honour, especially coming from Liverpool," she said. "To come with, obviously, such a hefty price tag for such a young player like me, I think they see the potential that I have, and they see my mindset.

"I'm hungry, I'm driven, I want to learn, I want to grow and I want to win things, ultimately. I think that was a big piece. The money, it's not really a big deal for me. I think just more being around these girls and learning and growing in this environment."