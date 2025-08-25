Premier League updates: Liverpool face Newcastle amid Isak saga

Open Extended Reactions

All eyes are on North East England on Monday as Liverpool take on Newcastle United in the Premier League.

The Reds are coming off a dramatic 4-2 victory over Bournemouth in the most exciting match of the opening weekend. After Antoine Semenyo scored a brace to bring the Cherries back into the game and level the score at 2-2, substitute Federico Chiesa struck in the 88th minute to send the Anfield faithful into a frenzy. Mohamed Salah made sure to get in on the action as well with a goal, continuing his remarkable streak of contributing at least one goal or assist in every Premier League opening week fixture since joining Liverpool in 2017.

But even greater drama is unfolding at Newcastle. Star striker Alexander Isak remains out of the lineup while transfer rumors linking him to Liverpool swirl. On Tuesday, Isak posted on Instagram to say that promises made to him at Newcastle have been broken and his trust in the club has been lost. In response, Newcastle released a statement saying they would welcome Isak back into the squad and that he remains unavailable for transfer. With the window set to slam shut on Sept. 1, no one can say for sure how the situation will resolve.

Isak's absence was felt last week by Newcastle; the Magpies failed to take advantage of an Ezri Konsa red card vs. Aston Villa and drew 0-0. Can they find a way to break through against the reigning Premier League champions?

Join us for all the highlights and big moments from today's match.