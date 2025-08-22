Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest have signed Douglas Luiz on an initial loan from Juventus, the club have announced.

Luiz, who joined Juventus in a deal worth €50 million ($53.5m) a year ago, moves to Forest on an initial season-long loan deal with an obligation for the club to make the deal permanent next summer.

"I am really happy to be here, it's a big club and I decided to come here because I can see the ambition the club has," Luiz said in a statement.

"I am so excited to start with the team and give my best for the shirt and the fans."

The 27-year-old made 204 appearances in all competitions in his previous stint in England with Aston Villa, scoring 22 goals and registering 24 assists.

He is the latest of a string of signings Forest have made late in the window following Omari Hutchinson, Dan Ndoye, Arnaud Kalimuendo and James McAtee through the door while Nuno Espírito Santo's side also brought in Igor Jesus, Jair Cunha and Angus Gunn in earlier in the summer.

Luiz, who holds an Olympic gold medal with Brazil, could make his debut for his new club when they travel to Selhurst Park on Sunday to take on Crystal Palace, the side Forest replaced in this season's Europa League.