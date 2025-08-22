Pep Guardiola talks about Manchester City's squad depth following impressive debuts for Tijjani Reijnders and Rayan Cherki. (1:13)

Open Extended Reactions

Rúben Dias has signed a new contract with Manchester City, the club have confirmed.

The defender has agreed a four-year deal with a two-year extension to his pre-existing contract, that will keep him at the Etihad Stadium until 2029.

The Portugal international has been a key part of Pep Guardiola's team since arriving from Benfica in 2020.

He has won four Premier League titles, the Champions League in 2023 and was voted the Premier League's best player in 2021.

Rúben Dias has been a mainstay in Manchester City's defence since joining the club. Stuart Leggett/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The 28-year-old is set to pass 250 appearances for the club this season.

"I am incredibly happy today," Dias said.

- Wrexham sign Man City's Doyle in £7.5m transfer

- City's Echeverri joins Bayer Leverkusen on loan

- Premier League 2025-26 kit ranking

"I'm so proud to represent this great club. City is where I want to be, at the top of the sport, competing for trophies.

"The club's ambition aligns perfectly with mine and as a footballer there is nothing better than that. I love Manchester, it is my home now, and I love the Manchester City fans.

"When I think about the trophies we have won and the way we have played our football during my time here, I couldn't imagine playing anywhere else.

"My job now is to be the best I can be for the duration of this contract, so that I can play my part in helping us challenge for more silverware."