Marc Guéhi's future at Crystal Palace remains uncertain, with club chairman Steve Parish and manager Oliver Glasner unable to promise he will stay at Selhurst Park.

ESPN reported earlier this month that Liverpool had opened talks with Palace over Guéhi, with the south London club expecting a fee of around £30 million ($41m) plus £5m in add-ons.

Liverpool are still looking for defensive reinforcements after Jarell Quansah joined Bayer Leverkusen and Joe Gomez continues his recovery from a minor injury.

Parish gave an update on Guéhi's situation on Thursday after Palace's 1-0 win over Fredrikstad FK in their UEFA Conference League playoff first-leg tie.

"If Marc Guehi wants to sign a contract, he can stay," Parish told Channel5.

"If he doesn't, we have to look at it. "It's a difficult situation, everyone has to sell players to comply with the rules. Players leaving on a free is not an ideal situation.

"That's a situation that we will have to look at in the next days."

Marc Guéhi played in Crystal Palace's UEFA Conference League victory on Thursday. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Palace manager Glasner also gave his thoughts in his postmatch news conference, joking about the club's lack of transfer activity.

'We are very, very late to find replacements," Glasner said.

"I think we could have behaved much better than we did. It's not the best way to start the season. I think we are below the edge.

"If Marc [Guehi] leaves maybe I will try my boots because I was a centre back. We have to act. It's Crystal Palace's future and we need to add numbers.

"I just know if Marc leaves and is not available for Frederikstad, we will have big troubles. That's pretty clear. We can't register anyone. So from my side, he has to stay."

Glasner's comments come as star midfielder Eberechi Eze, who did not play on Thursday, is expected to complete a £67.5 million ($91m) move to Arsenal.

The Palace manager confirmed that he would not make another appearance for the south London club.

"I have to apologise to all of you because I didn't tell the truth yesterday," he added in his postmatch news conference.

"I thought he would play... he called me and said he didn't feel well. You have to ask him [why], maybe in a few days. No [I don't think he will play for the club again]."