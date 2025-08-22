Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens debate if Alexander Isak is being unprofessional or legally correct over his potential move to Liverpool. (2:19)

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has confirmed that wantaway striker Alexander Isak will once again be absent when his suitors Liverpool visit St James' Park on Monday, and has voiced his dismay at the transfer saga unfolding "publicly."

Isak hasn't reintegrated with the Newcastle side this summer amid interest from Liverpool, who sources told ESPN had a bid rejected at the beginning of August. The Sweden international released a statement this week saying that he had lost trust with Newcastle due to broken promises, which the club responded by insisting the conditions for his departure had not been met.

Newcastle play Liverpool in their next Premier League fixture.

"There's been no change -- he won't be a part of the squad for this weekend's game," Howe said in his news conference on Friday.

"He's contracted to us, he's our player. My wish is he'd be playing Monday night with us but he won't be and that's regrettable. I 100% want to see him back in a Newcastle shirt."

Asked about the public back and forth, Howe admitted he would prefer it if everything was dealt with behind closed doors.

"My preference is it doesn't happen publicly," he said. "Everything is better dealt with behind closed doors. But needs must, and in this situation the club has spoken, and probably justifiably so in that moment.

"I haven't seen him this week. When I see him, we speak as normal. There's no issues. Of course it's a difficult situation for both sides and it's far from ideal for both parties. He's training later on detached from the group but we will I'm sure catch up at some stage."

Howe is hopeful of reintegrating Isak into his squad at some stage -- which he said is "not an option" currently -- and believes the fans would be able to welcome him back.

"The relationship between our fans and Isak can still be good," he added. "The fans will always react to the way a player plays".