Fulham vs Man United: Kick-off time, how to watch, team news

Mark Ogden explains how Manchester United's transfer window could be hindered by a lack of movement out of the club (1:10)

Will Manchester United be able to sign more players? (1:10)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United make the trip to London to face Fulham at Craven Cottage on Sunday in their second game of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Both sides are searching for their first win of the season, although United may feel that history is on their side with wins on every one of their last eight visits to Fulham.

Ruben Amorim's side were promising in their season opener against Arsenal despite falling to a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford. New signings Bryan Mbuemo and Matheus Cunha caused Arsenal plenty of problems, while Benjamin Sesko didn't have much time to make an impact having come on as a second-half substitute.

Manchester United Manager Ruben Amorim gives his players the thumbs up during the Premier League match between Fulham FC and Manchester United FC at Craven Cottage on January 26, 2025 in London, England. Shaun Brooks - CameraSport via Getty Images

Despite the performance, Amorim faces tough questions, especially over his choice to bench goalkeeper André Onana and start Altay Bayindir, who was at fault for Arsenal's winning goal.

The defeat also meant Amorim became the second-fastest United manager to lose 15 Premier League games, having won only seven of his 27 Premier League games in charge since he took over last November. In contrast to Amorim's win percentage (25.92%), compatriot Marco Silva (37.39%) is aiming for his 44th Premier League victory as Fulham manager. The London club nearly suffered the same fate as United in their Premier League opener, trailing 1-0 to Brighton before Rodrigo Muniz equalised in the sixth minute of injury time.

Here's everything you need to about the game:

How to watch:

The match will be available on Sky Sports in the UK, NBC in the United States, Stan Sport in Australia, and JioHotstar in India. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Sunday, Aug. 24 at 4.30 p.m. BST (11.30 a.m. E.T.; 9:00 p.m. IST and 1.30 a.m. AEST, Monday.)

Venue: Craven Cottage, London.

Referee: Chris Kavanagh

VAR: Darren England

Injury news:

Fulham

Antonee Robinson, D: knee, est. return late August

Ryan Sessegnon, M: knock, doubt

Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez, D: ACL, est. return late Oct

Noussair Mazraoui, D: knock, doubt

Expected Lineups:

Fulham

GK: Bernd Leno

RB: Kenny Tete | CB: Joachim Andersen | CB: Jorge Cuenca | LB: Calvin Bassey

CM: Sander Berge | CM: Sasa Lukic

RW: Harry Wilson | AM: Josh King | LW: Alex Iwobi

CF: Raul Jimenez

Manchester United

GK: Altay Bayindir

CB: Leny Yoro | CB: Matthijs De Ligt | CB: Luke Shaw

RWB: Diogo Dalot | CM: Bruno Fernandes | CM: Casemiro | LWB: Patrick Dorgu

AM: Bryan Mbuemo | AM: Matheus Cunha

CF: Benjamin Sesko

Stats:

Manchester United are on a run of eight straight victories at Craven Cottage, with Fulham last avoiding defeat in 2010 -- when Paul Scholes scored in a 2-2 draw. United have never won nine away games in a row against any Premier League opponent.

Fulham however, defeated United in the most recent meeting between the clubs, triumphing on penalties in the FA Cup last season. Overall, Fulham have two wins from their last 22 games against United (all competitions).

United's Premier League double over Fulham last season saw identical 1-0 victories, with both winners coming late on, courtesy Lisandro Martinez and Joshua Zirkzee. The last four Premier League games between the pair have seen winners scored in the last 12 minutes.

Amorim's 15th Premier League loss is already more than his 14 losses in the Portuguese Primeira Liga, where he was in charge for 167 games.

Seven of Rodrigo Muniz's last nine goals have been as a substitute -- no player has more since the start of last season.

Latest news and analysis:

play 1:12 Amorim backs Bayındır in heated press conference Ruben Amorim defends starting Altay Bayındır against Arsenal after the goalkeeper was at fault for Arsenal's winning goal.

The best worst transfers: Why the likes of Sancho, Werner were actually smart signings

Sometimes, a transfer should work out, but doesn't. Here are the best worst transfers over the past decade in the Premier League and beyond.

Transfer rumors, news: Man United's Højlund wants loan move

Rasmus Højlund is reportedly making it clear to the clubs linked to him that he wants a loan move. Transfer Talk has the latest news, gossip and rumors.

Maguire: United have turned down enquiries for me

Harry Maguire has revealed Manchester United have rebuffed enquiries about his availability this summer and hinted that he is keen to sign a new contract.

To keep up with their Premier League rivals, Man United must master the art of offloading players

Man United have struggled to maximize value from outgoing transfers. Can they flip the script with Alejandro Garnacho and others before the window closes Sept. 1?

The Football Reporters: Do Man United have the worst GKs in the Premier League?

On the latest episode of The Football Reporters podcast, James Olley, Mark Ogden and Rob Dawson discuss Manchester United's goalkeeper situation.