Manchester City are set to welcome back Rodri and Phil Foden for their visit of Tottenham as Pep Guardiola confirmed he will make a late decision over whether to restore Éderson in goal.

Rodri and Foden missed City's 4-0 win at Wolves in an impressive start to their Premier League campaign but Guardiola revealed the midfield pair are in contention to feature in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

Their only absentees are Josko Gvardiol, Mateo Kovacic and Savinho, who has been linked with a move to Spurs, with Éderson available again after illness ruled him out of last weekend's trip to Molineux.

Summer signing James Trafford deputised and amid talk of interest in Éderson from Galatsaray, Guardiola was in no rush to confirm who will be his number one against Tottenham.

Rodri and Phil Foden will be back in Manchester City's squad for their trip to north London on Saturday. James Gill - Danehouse/Getty Images

"We will decide tomorrow or tonight after dinner," Guardiola said in a news conference on Friday. "Rodri and Phil missed the last game because [of] a lack of training and rhythm but they are ready for tomorrow."

While Guardiola praised Trafford, who rejoined City from Burnley in a £27 million ($36.3m) deal, he was not getting carried away with their result at Wolves after a difficult past 12 months.

"I am happy with him, the new players always bring a new energy and James brings his youth and desire to play for the club he grew up at," Guardiola said.

"I said many times it was just his first game, we just have to be consistent and we have to better and improve. We have played one game.

"I like a lot of the things I am seeing on a daily basis in training. I would like to be a magician and know what is going to happen [this season] but I don't know."

Rodri's absence for much of last season after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) 11 months ago was heavily felt as City went trophyless and finished a disappointing third in the Premier League.

Last year's Ballon d'Or winner has made just one start since his injury -- at the Club World Cup in June -- and Guardiola has his fingers crossed that his fellow Spaniard will be able to string a run of games together.

"I just want consistency with Rodri, that's all," Guardiola said. "I don't have any doubts about his potential or his quality. Still, so far, he is the best player in the world.

"[Next month] there will be a new [Ballon d'Or winner] but it is still him. It's just the consistency [which will come] with training and games and after that everything will be fine."

As well as Savinho and Ederson, defensive duo Manuel Akanji and Nathan Aké have been linked with moves away from the Etihad Stadium before the summer transfer window shuts on Sept. 1.

"They are our players and we will see what happens," Guardiola said. "A few things are going to happen and we will see."

City were not the only side to hit the ground running last Saturday as Richarlison's brace helped Thomas Frank begin his managerial tenure of Tottenham with a 3-0 victory over promoted Burnley.

Frank spent seven years at Brentford, guiding them from the Championship to the English top-flight, and Guardiola is certain the Dane will continue to be a success with the Europa League winners.

"I have no doubt that Thomas will do an incredible job at a big, big club, like he did at Brentford," Guardiola said.

"He is a top-class manager and he offers a different alternative to how to play. [Going to a new club] is always funny and a different challenge but you have to wait."