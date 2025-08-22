Open Extended Reactions

Thomas Frank has said he doesn't want any players at Tottenham who don't want to be at the club and wear their "fantastic badge" after his side appeared to miss out on the signing of Crystal Palace's Eberechi Eze.

Sources told ESPN on Wednesday morning that Tottenham were confident of completing a deal for the England international after reaching an agreement with Palace and personal terms with Eze, but Arsenal then swooped in to agree a deal worth up to £67.5 million ($91m)

Eze is a boyhood Arsenal fan and was previously thought to be open to joining the club when they originally made their interest known.

"To make it clear, I don't want any players that don't want to come to the club," Spurs boss Frank told reporters on Friday.

Thomas Frank was clear about the type of player he is looking for at Tottenham when speaking on Friday. Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

"If they don't want to come to the club and wear this fantastic badge then we don't want them here. And I'm pretty sure the fans would feel the same.

"If they don't want to put the fantastic shirt over their head, play for the badge, play for the club, really enjoy it, no problem. Then [we] don't want them there. I think that's a key message."

Frank also left no questions about the future of Richarlison amid reports in the past week that he was considered in a potential swap deal for Eze.

"Right now he is my starting [No.] 9. He scored two top goals," he said.

"Richy wants to stay, I want to keep him and there's been no talks about anything else."

After missing out on Eze as well as Morgan Gibbs-White, who signed a contract extension at Wolves, earlier in the summer, Frank said Spurs are still doing all they can to strengthen the squad with the transfer window closing on Sept. 1.

"I said it many times, I'll say it again the club is working very hard to see if we can strengthen the squad ," Frank said.

"We only want to strengthen the squad with players that we think are god enough ... that's what we've done from the beginning and that's what are continuing to do."

