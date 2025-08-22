Mark Ogden explains why he believes Man United need to upgrade their goalkeeper in order to progress this season. (1:56)

MANCHESTER -- Ruben Amorim has confirmed André Onana is fit to face Fulham on Sunday, but the Manchester United coach has stopped short of saying the Cameroon international will replace Altay Bayindir.

Bayindir's error against Arsenal contributed to a 1-0 defeat at Old Trafford on the opening weekend of the Premier League season.

Onana was overlooked for the game after only taking part in three training sessions following a hamstring injury which ruled him out of the entire preseason schedule.

The 29-year-old is available to face Fulham, but speaking at a news conference on Friday, Amorim refused to confirm whether he will reclaim his place at Craven Cottage.

"Onana is ready to play like last week so we will see in the game who is going to be the goalkeeper," Amorim said.

"Fulham is always hard to play against. They have a clear identity.

"They are really comfortable because they have the experience, they understand the league. They will feel comfortable and relaxed, so it is going to be a tough match."

United have been linked with a move for Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, although sources have told ESPN that there has been no indication that Onana will leave before the deadline.

The priority in the final days of the window remains working on departures for senior players not currently involved in Amorim's squad.

Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony and Tyrell Malacia are all surplus to requirements and are training away from the main group.

"I know that is not a good thing to have players in this situation but it's clear they want to play in a different club and that is clear," said Amorim.

"So we try to arrange everything for both parts to be happy, so I have to try to imagine having the training with the guys that I think are going to be the future and the other guys are training and preparing for the next chapter.

"When the window is closed, it's a different history. When the window is closed, we have to receive the players and in a new life, anything can happen."

Rasmus Hojlund is another player who is available following the arrival of Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig.

Amorim said the striker has remained "professional' despite being left out of the squad to face Arsenal. There is interest from Napoli, but a deal has not yet been agreed.

"Let's wait until the market is closed and then everything is clear," Amorim said.