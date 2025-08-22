Morgan Gibbs-White gives his reasons for why he announced a shock contract extension with Nottingham Forest after strong interest from Tottenham. (1:20)

Open Extended Reactions

Nottingham Forest boss Nuno Espirito Santo did little to quash rumours about his future on Friday by admitting his "relationship has changed" with the club's owner Evangelos Marinakis and that the pair are "not as close."

Reports earlier on Friday suggested Nuno's job is in doubt, despite leading the club to European qualification with a seventh-place finish in the Premier League last year, amid a difficult summer in the transfer market.

Speaking later in a news conference, the Portuguese manager said: "We know each other very well, and we have all been in the industry for a while now.

"Where there's smoke, there's fire, so I know how things work, but I'm here to do my job.

Nuno Espirito Santo was reported to be nearing the sack on Friday. JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images

"I understand, because I'm worried. I'm the first one to be worried. I'm the first one to be concerned."

Nuno was handed a new contract in June. The cracks in the relationship started to show last week when Nuno criticised Forest's summer transfer activity, saying the club had wasted a good chance and he was concerned for the season.

They have since spent almost £100 million ($134m) in bringing in James McAtee, Omari Hutchinson, Arnaud Kalimuendo and Douglas Luiz.

"I always had a very good relationship with the owner, last season was very, very, very close," Nuno added. "This season, not so well. No, it's not close.

"I don't know exactly, but I'm being honest with you. I cannot say that is the same, because it's not the same. The reason behind it, I don't know.

- Juve's Luiz returns to PL, joins Forest on loan

- Premier League 2025-26 kit ranking

- The best tifos from the opening weekend

"I always believe that dialogue and what you say or your opinion, is always valid, because my concern is the squad and the season that we have ahead of us, but our relations have changed.

"I'm being honest with you, I cannot say that is the same, because it's not the same.

"The reason behind it, I don't know.

"The reality is that is not what it used to be. What it used to be was a good, respectful relationship, but was more based on trust and sharing opinions, and now it's not so good."