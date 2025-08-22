Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta has insisted Arsenal's pursuit of Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze is not a response to Kai Havertz's latest injury setback.

Eze is expected to undergo a medical imminently ahead of his £67.5 million ($91m) move from Palace after Arsenal hijacked Tottenham's interest in the England international during a dramatic day in midweek.

Havertz missed open training at Emirates Stadium on Wednesday morning, around the time Spurs finalised terms with Palace and Eze believing they had won the race for his signature.

However, Arsenal accelerated their own interest in Eze and matched Tottenham's offer with the player's boyhood affinity for the club helping swing his decision in their favour.

Havertz requires further examination to determine the full extent of the problem amid fears he could be sidelined for months.

When asked whether it was accurate to suggest Arsenal stepped up their activity in the market this week as a result of the German's fitness issue, Arteta said on Friday: "I was accurate, I think it was very clear what I said that it [Arsenal's transfer business] wasn't done.

Eberechi Eze is set to sign for Arsenal, who he is a boyhood fan of. Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

"Obviously we were very active trying to look at the possibilities that could come. We are not reacting to anything, we've been very prepared and understanding what we could do, and we have decided this is the moment to do it."

Asked to explain how long Havertz could be out for, Arteta said: "Certainly not fit for this match [against Leeds on Saturday]. Unfortunately, he picked up an injury and we don't really know yet the extent of it. I think we need a bit more time and some more tests and after that we'll have more clarity about the next steps.

- Frustrated Palace boss all-but confirms Eze exit

- Sources: Arsenal agree Eze deal in blow to Spurs

- Arsenal vs Leeds United: How to watch, team news

"I don't know [how long he will be out]. The bad scenario is that he can't play tomorrow. I would love to have him fresh and available and bring what he brings to the team. Unfortunately, that's not going to be possible."

Eze's arrival would be the club's seventh summer signing, taking their spending beyond £260m.

"I think we are showing the ambition that we want to do, that we are here to win major trophies, to keep evolving and improving every single year," Arteta said.

"And that's going to come with demands, and those demands are clear. It's our competitors, what we're doing, where the league is going. And we're going to be in front, not just chasing or acting or behind.

"We just want to be in front of it, and every decision that we make in every area of the club is to try to achieve that."

Christian Nørgaard will be sidelined for another week while Ben White and Jurriën Timber will be assessed ahead of Leeds' visit to Emirates Stadium.