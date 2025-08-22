Open Extended Reactions

Cole Palmer was ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League game against West Ham at the London Stadium on Friday after suffering an injury during the warm-up.

The England international was replaced in Chelsea's starting lineup by Brazilian teenager Estêvão. The 18-year-old was making his first start in the Premier League after arriving from Palmeiras in the summer.

Cole Palmer sat on the Chelsea bench after picking up an injury during the warmup prior to the Premier League match against West Ham. Darren Walsh/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

After leaving the warm-up early and walking down the tunnel, Palmer took a seat on the Chelsea bench as the game kicked off.

Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are looking to pick up their first win of the season after a goalless draw with Crystal Palace on the Premier League's opening weekend.