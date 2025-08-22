Cole Palmer was ruled out of Chelsea's Premier League game against West Ham at the London Stadium on Friday after suffering an injury during the warm-up.
The England international was replaced in Chelsea's starting lineup by Brazilian teenager Estêvão. The 18-year-old was making his first start in the Premier League after arriving from Palmeiras in the summer.
After leaving the warm-up early and walking down the tunnel, Palmer took a seat on the Chelsea bench as the game kicked off.
Enzo Maresca's Chelsea are looking to pick up their first win of the season after a goalless draw with Crystal Palace on the Premier League's opening weekend.