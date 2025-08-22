Chelsea ratings: South American trident with 8/10 in rout at West Ham

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea were too much for West Ham United on Friday night as they secured a 5-1 victory and their first Premier League win of the season at the London Stadium.

The Blues couldn't have got off to a much worse start when Cole Palmer was ruled out during the warmup, and then his replacement Estêvão carelessly gave away possession with a flick that led to the opening goal from Lucas Paquetá, who struck from range to beat Robert Sánchez.

West Ham's lead lasted just nine minutes as João Pedro headed in from Marc Cucurella's flick off a corner, but Chelsea were reminded to be careful after the Hammers had the ball in the net two minutes later before it was ruled out with Jean-Clair Todibo marginally offside in the buildup.

The visitors garnered full control of the game from that point as they regularly dominated duels, and after getting in front through Pedro Neto, they scored their third goal when Estêvão made amends for his earlier error by skipping past the defense and finding Enzo Fernández for a simple finish.

Fernández was one of Chelsea's brightest performers on the night as he dictated the game from midfield alongside Moisés Caicedo, the scorer of their fourth goal after goalkeeper Mads Hermansen made a mess of a corner.

Enzo Maresca's side added a fifth through defender Trevoh Chalobah to put the game out of reach in a comfortable win.

Positives

Chelsea had several promising moments of play during which they were too much for their opponents. They controlled the game with West Ham only threatening from range, and were well worth the victory, creating a plethora of chances. Set pieces were a particular highlight, with Maresca's side scoring three times from corners.

Negatives

A precaution saw Palmer withdrawn from the starting lineup, which Chelsea fans will hope doesn't become a lingering injury concern.

Manager rating out of 10

Enzo Maresca, 8 -- The Italian's side looked much more prepared than their opponents, with Chelsea establishing total control of the game from the moment they scored their second goal. He also ensured his team didn't slow down after the break, as they came out with similar intent before scoring their fourth and fifth goals before the hour mark.

Player ratings (1-10; 10 = best, players introduced after 70 minutes get no rating)

GK Robert Sánchez, 5 -- The goalkeeper lost the line of the ball as it swerved past him for Paqueta's opener, but he could have used his opposite hand that was nearer to its projection despite taking a step to his right.

DF Marc Cucurella, 7 -- The Spain international rose above everyone at the near post in the 15th minute to flick on the assist for João Pedro's equalizer. It was a comfortable game for Cucurella overall, with some positive link-up with Fernández before he was replaced by Jorrel Hato in the 69th minute.

DF Trevoh Chalobah, 7 -- The 26-year-old was always in the right position to narrow the angles, while he also delayed the opposition enough to let his teammates get back to help defend. Chalobah then smashed in Chelsea's fifth goal to put the game out of reach when found by João Pedro in proximity following a corner.

DF Tosin Adarabioyo, 7 -- Adarabioyo was aggressive when challenging in duels, getting tight to West Ham's forwards to clear direct balls back the other way. He also had a lot of the ball in the second half, with Chelsea keeping possession to play the game out.

DF Malo Gusto, 6 -- West Ham found it difficult to pick up Malo Gusto, who made multiple intelligent runs to stretch the back three. He also fared well defensively, though Hammers wing back El Hadji Malick Diouf looked isolated at times.

MF Moisés Caicedo, 8 -- The Ecuador international took care of possession and rarely put a pass wrong, while also choosing the right moments to progress the ball forward. He capped his performance with a goal after an error from Hermansen, who palmed out a corner straight to the Chelsea midfielder.

MF Enzo Fernández, 8 -- The Argentina international enjoyed himself at the London Stadium on Friday night, at one point exchanging several close passes with Caicedo to the delight of the traveling fans. He then got himself on the scoresheet after getting ahead of his marker inside the box to finish from Estêvão's cross, but he should have done better in the second half when firing over the bar.

AM Estêvão, 6 -- A shaky start saw the Brazilian teenager give away the ball carelessly with a flick before West Ham's opener, but he eventually made amends with a positive run to get past the defense before cutting the ball back to Fernández for Chelsea's third. He will be disappointed not to have scored after getting on the end of a pass from Reece James in the second half, when he looked hesitant to get his shot off.

AM João Pedro, 8 -- An eventful opening 23 minutes saw the Brazilian equalize for the Blues with a well-timed jump and header, before he picked out Neto to register his first of two assists in the match.

AM Pedro Neto, 7 -- Neto was a bright spark in Chelsea's attack and regularly asked questions of the defense across the 90 minutes. The Portugal international played the ball into the box before the leveler, and then scored to put the visitors in front when sneaking ahead of his marker with intelligent movement at the back post.

ST Liam Delap, 7 -- Delap led the line impressively when competing for second balls and holding up the play for his teammates to collect the ball off him. Intelligent play from the 22-year-old saw him contribute to Chelsea's third goal of the game when laying the ball off to Estêvão.

Substitutes

MF Andrey Santos, 6 -- The Brazilian worked hard to support Chelsea's counterattacks, but his final ball could have been better at times.

DF Reece James, 7 -- The Chelsea captain almost made an instant impact with an incisive pass through to Estêvão, who should have done much better with the chance.

DF Jorrel Hato, 6 -- The Netherlands international came on for Cucurella to make his Chelsea debut, and he picked up a booking in the 87th minute.

DF Wesley Fofana, 6 -- A return for Fofana after some unfortunate injury luck over his Chelsea career so far. He kept things simple as the game was effectively already over.

AM Jamie Gittens, N/R -- Gittens was brought on in the 77th minute for Estêvão, but Chelsea had lowered the tempo by the time of his introduction.