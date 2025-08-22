Bayern Munich get off to a flying start with a debut goal from Luis Diaz, a Michael Olise brace and a Harry Kane hat trick in their Bundesliga opener vs. RB Leipzig. (1:11)

Harry Kane hailed his "instant connection" with Luis Díaz after the new signing assisted two of his three goals in Bayern Munich's 6-0 demolition of RB Leipzig on Friday.

The England striker's 16th career league hat trick and eighth with Bayern saw the Bundesliga champions begin their title defence in style at the Allianz Arena.

Colombia winger Díaz, who scored in last week's German Supercup, continued his fine start since his €75 million transfer from Liverpool this summer by scoring himself before twice setting up Kane in the second half.

"Lucho, you know, it's only been a few weeks but I feel we have an instant connection," Kane told Sky TV of Díaz. "He's got a couple of assists there for me today [and] he finished his goal off really well."

Playing on the other side of Kane to Díaz, Michael Olise was outstanding and scored twice in the opening 45 minutes as Bayern began a season without the departed Thomas Müller for the first time since 2007.

"I've had a year with Michael now and I feel like the relationship is getting stronger and stronger," Kane said. "The first half, he was outstanding, the goals he scored.

"So great for them boys, great for the confidence. It's a whole team that are working and it was a big performance."

Bayern dominated with the exception of a 15-minute spell after halftime when Antonio Nusa went close for the visitors.

Nusa, who also had a goal ruled out, served to only rile more goals from Kane.

"We wanted to come out with a statement and that's exactly what we done," Kane said. "Leipzig are a good side but today we was on top in all areas and we was clinical when we needed to be, so we can enjoy this."

Olise broke the deadlock in the 27th minute and Díaz had the home fans celebrating again five minutes later when he rifled the ball in off the underside of the crossbar on his Bundesliga debut after a well-worked move involving Kane and Serge Gnabry. Gnabry laid the ball off for Díaz with his heel.

Olise got his second goal two minutes after that, facilitated by Gnabry who eased past two Leipzig defenders to set up the French winger. Olise was playing in a central role for Bayern because of Jamal Musiala's injury-induced absence.

Leipzig improved after the break, no doubt after a stern talk at halftime from new coach Ole Werner. Werner is one of six coaches making their Bundesliga debuts with new clubs this weekend.

But Kane, who must have felt left out earlier on, got Bayern's fourth in the 64th, sending a defender flying after taking Díaz's pass and then tucking the ball past Péter Gulácsi in the Leipzig goal.

Bayern coach Vincent Kompany made four changes at once in the 68th but there was no respite for Leipzig.

Kane got his second goal in the 74th -- again set up by Díaz -- and the England captain completed his first hat trick of the season four minutes after that.

