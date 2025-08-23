Open Extended Reactions

Ludmila scored three goals in an NWSL-record 10 minutes in the second half and the Chicago Stars FC tied the visiting North Carolina Courage 3-3 on Friday night.

All six goals came in the second half, four in the final 15 minutes.

The Stars (1-9-7) are winless in 13 matches but have tied four consecutive matches since interim head coach Ella Masar took over.

The Courage (5-6-5) opened a 2-0 lead in the second half. First, Manaka Matsukubo chipped the ball over Alyssa Naeher from a one-on-one in the 49th minute. Then, Tyler Lussi clipped a shot off the crossbar and into the back of the net from inside the box in the 62nd.

Daniel Bartel-Imagn Images

Just as the result looked settled, Ludmila burst into life to make it 2-1 in the 76th minute. The Brazilian international scored a stunning solo goal taking on four Courage players before releasing a rocket from the edge of the box.

Ludmila tied it in the 81st minute by latching onto a long ball and stabbing a low shot past Courage goalkeeper Casey Murphy.

Substitute Jaedyn Shaw briefly put the Courage back ahead at 3-2 in the 83rd minute. But Ludmila headed in the equalizer from a corner kick at the back post just three minutes later to complete her hat trick.