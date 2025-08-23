Ruben Amorim explains his approach to handling the members of the Manchester United squad who have expressed a desire to leave the club. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Rasmus Højlund has moved a step closer to leaving Manchester United for Napoli, while Tottenham Hotspur plan an new bid for Manchester City's Savinho. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Sources: Man Utd in talks with Antwerp GK Lammens

- Sources: Arsenal hijack Tottenham's £67.5m Eze move

- Sources: Brahim Diaz extends Real Madrid contract

Rasmus Højlund scored just four Premier League goals last term in a difficult second season at Manchester United. Andrew J. Clark/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Positive talks have taken place between Napoli and the representatives of Manchester United striker Rasmus Højlund, according to Fabrizio Romano. Earlier this week, it was reported that Napoli were prioritizing a move for the Denmark international, and progress now appears to have been made. The Serie A champions are "advancing in talks" with Højlund, with Man United "ready to get a deal done" if personal terms are finalized. United brought in RB Leipzig forward Benjamin Sesko last week, meaning 22-year-old Højlund is now surplus to requirements at Old Trafford.

- Tottenham Hotspur are set to lodge an improved offer for Manchester City winger Savinho over the weekend, Fabrizio Romano reports. The bid is expected to exceed the £60 million mark. Spurs have reignited their interest in Savinho after they lost out on a deal for Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze to local rivals Arsenal. Talks first took place over a potential transfer for Savinho two weeks ago, although City remain reluctant to let the 21-year-old leave just one year after joining the club.

- Jadon Sancho is "confident" of securing a move away from Manchester United this summer, with Besiktas and Borussia Dortmund keeping tabs on the situation, according to Sky Sports. Roma are now said to have moved on to alternative targets, having previously held talks with the England international. BVB are one of several clubs that wish to be "kept updated" about his situation at Man United. Sancho, 25, has enjoyed two previous spells at Dortmund, most recently on loan in 2024, where he helped the club reach the UEFA Champions League final.

- Atalanta are preparing a €25 million offer for AC Milan's Yunus Musah, Nicolò Schira reports. The United States international midfielder is gearing up for a crucial season, with a FIFA World Cup on home soil next summer. The 22-year-old, who has three years left on his contract at San Siro, has also been linked with interest from Napoli and Nottingham Forest in this window.

- Ilkay Gündogan has opened the door to a Bundesliga return this month, according to Christian Falk. The chances of the Germany international leaving Manchester City before the transfer window slams shut are said to be roughly "50/50", although Galatasaray are not a topic of conversation at the moment -- despite reported interest. Serie A is also a potential destination for Gündogan, who was left out of Pep Guardiola's starting XI against Wolverhampton Wanderers last weekend.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- Mexico international Edson Álvarez has joined Turkish club Fenerbahce on a season-long loan from West Ham United.

- Liverpool youngster Lewis Koumas has signed for Tom Brady's Birmingham City on loan.

- West Ham's women's team have signed Switzerland international Leila Wandeler on a three-year deal.

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:37 Will all be revealed on Isak after Newcastle face Liverpool? Don Hutchison believes the Alexander Isak saga could be resolved after Newcastle and Liverpool face off at St James' park on Monday night.

OTHER RUMORS

Saudi club Al Ittihad are preparing a €75 million offer for Portugal and FC Porto midfielder Rodrigo Mora, who has already agreed to the move. (Sacha Tavolieri)

Giovanni Reyna has now said "yes" to Borussia Mönchengladbach after a club-to-club agreement was struck with Borussia Dortmund. (Florian Plettenberg)

Hamburg are close to completing a loan deal for 18-year-old Tottenham Hotspur defender Luka Vuskovic, with a full agreement imminent. (Fabrizio Romano)

Toulouse have rejected an opening proposal from Borussia Dortmund for England Under-21 centre-back Charlie Cresswell, though talks are set to continue. (The Athletic)

Crystal Palace will not entertain any late offers for midfielder Adam Wharton, amid interest from Manchester United. (Football Insider)

Nottingham Forest have lodged an improved offer for Monaco's Soungoutou Magassa the region of €17 million, which is marginally more than West Ham United previously offered for the midfielder. (Footmercato)

Everton have almost been reached an agreement to sign teenage winger Tyler Dibling from Southampton, with the final fee expected to be a notch over £40 million. (The Athletic)

Burnley and Coventry City have entered the race to sign young Canadian right-back Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty, who is also wanted by Villarreal. (TEAMtalk)

Besiktas have opened talks to try and sign Leicester City defender Wout Faes this summer. (Nicolò Schira)

Norwich City have agreed a £500,000 deal with Swindon Town for Iraq Under-20 international Botan Ameen. (Sky Sports)