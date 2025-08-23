Newcastle vs Liverpool: Kick-off time, how to watch, stats, team news

Don Hutchison believes the Alexander Isak saga could be resolved after Newcastle and Liverpool face off at St James' park on Monday night. (1:37)

Alexander Isak will be the name on everyone's lips as Liverpool travel to Newcastle to continue their Premier League title defence on Monday night. The wantaway Swede, heavily linked with Liverpool, will not be part of the action at St. James' Park, as he has been sidelined from the Newcastle United squad.

Isak released a statement earlier saying his trust had been broken due to "broken promises" while Newcastle boss Eddie Howe voiced his displeasure that the transfer saga is playing out in public. Howe still hopes for a resolution and Isak's integration back into the squad, but as things stand, Newcastle will be without their frontman for a second consecutive game.

Isak was sorely missed in Newcastle's Premier League opener against Aston Villa, with Howe's team unable to break down 10-man Aston Villa, despite having 16 shots (three on target) as the game finished goalless.

There were no such issues for Liverpool in their opening game against Bournemouth, with new signings Jeremie Frimpong and Hugo Ekitike finding the net alongside Federico Chiesa and Mohamed Salah in a 4-2 victory.

An emotional day at Anfield with tributes paid to Diogo Jota, and his brother Andre, saw Arne Slot's team emphasise their title credentials with late goals to seal the victory.

Nonetheless, Liverpool still remain active in the market, with links to Marc Guehi aside from Isak. The club have raised over £200m through sales this summer allowing for further purchases later in the window. Slot has talked up his existing options however, praising Chiesa, Rio Ngumoha and new signing Giovanni Leoni ahead of the game.

Liverpool have a bit of a mini-crisis at right back, with Frimpong out with an hamstring injury until the international break, and Conor Bradley only having recently returned to training. It could necessitate a makeshift option at the back, with Ryan Gravenberch returning from suspension in a potentially unfamiliar role. Yet, since Liverpool have been undefeated in Tyneside since 2015, they remain favourites going into this fixture, although Newcastle did triumph in their most recent meeting -- last season's Carabao Cup final.

Here is everything you need to know about Friday's match.

How to watch:

The match will be available Sky Sports in the UK, NBC Sports in the U.S., JioHotstar in India, Stan Sport in Australia. You can also follow ESPN's live updates.

Key Details:

Date: Monday, Aug. 25 at 8 p.m. BST (3 p.m. ET; 12.30 a.m. IST, Tuesday and 5 a.m. AEST, Tuesday)

Venue: St. James's Park, Newcastle.

Referee: Simon Hooper

VAR: John Brooks

Team News

Newcastle United

Joe Willock, M: ankle, doubt

Liverpool

Conor Bradley, D: muscle, doubt

Joe Gomez, D: achilles, doubt

Stefan Bajcetic, M: hamstring, est. return late August

Jeremie Frimpong, D: hamstring, est. return mid September

Predicted XIs

Newcastle United (4-3-3)

GK: Nick Pope

RB: Kieran Trippier | CB: Fabian Schär | CB: Dan Burn | LB: Valentino Livramento

CM: Bruno Guimarães | CDM: Sandro Tonali | CM: Joelinton

RW: Anthony Elanga | CF: Anthony Gordon | LW: Harvey Barnes

Liverpool (4-3-3)

GK: Alisson Becker

RB: Ryan Gravenberch | CB: Virgil van Dijk | CB: Ibrahima Konaté | LB: Milos Kerkez

AM: Dominik Szoboszlai | CDM: Alexis Mac Allister | AM: Florian Wirtz

RW: Mohamed Salah | CF: Hugo Ekitike | LW: Cody Gakpo

Stats:

Salah has made an assist in each of his last six appearances against Newcastle, a Premier League record. Overall, the Egypt international has scored 10 goals and made eight assists against Newcastle.

Liverpool are one match away from equalling a club record of scoring in 36 consecutive games.

Newcastle have not scored in any of their last four games where Alexander Isak has not featured.

Going back to the end of last season, Newcastle have now gone three games without scoring a goal. The last time they went four games without a goal was under Steve Bruce in the 2019-20 PL season.

Liverpool are undefeated against Newcastle in their last 17 Premier League games, going back to 2015.

