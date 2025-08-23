Open Extended Reactions

Mexico international Edson Álvarez has joined Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahce on loan, the club annnounced on Saturday.

Álvarez made 73 appearnaces for West Ham across all competitions since joining from Ajax in August 2023.

West Ham said the deal includes an option to make the move permanent.

"I knew Fenerbahce was a huge club before coming here, but from the first moment I arrived, I saw that Fenerbahce is much bigger than I thought," Alvarez said in a statement.

"I'm very happy to be here. I want to train with my team as soon as possible, meet our fans in our stadium, and play in front of them."

Álvarez has 93 international caps for Mexico, where he is expected to be a crucial part of their 2026 World Cup squad when they co-host the tournament next summer.