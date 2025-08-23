Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss whether Real Madrid need to find a replacement for Toni Kroos in midfield. (2:44)

Xabi Alonso has praised the impact of Real Madrid's latest arrival Franco Mastantuono ahead of the team's first away game of the season, at Real Oviedo on Sunday.

Mastantuono, 18, played 22 minutes as a substitute in Madrid's LaLiga debut on Tuesday as they beat Osasuna 1-0, impressing the Santiago Bernabéu crowd.

The wide forward has only trained with his teammates for just over a week, but -- speaking in a news conference on Saturday -- Alonso said it feels like the Argentina international has been part of the squad for some time.

"He looked good [against Osasuna]," Alonso said. "He had a good impact, he had good energy. He'll be in the squad tomorrow and like everyone, he has a chance of playing."

"I think he can play in the front line, and as an 'enganche' [playmaker] as well," Alonso added. "At River [Plate] he often played as a No. 10, as a playmaker, and then started moving out to the wing. I think he can do both. He has that mobility, and he likes combining with those around him."

Mastantuono was introduced on Tuesday ahead of Rodrygo, who was an unused substitute amid speculation about his future at Madrid.

In seven games under Alonso so far -- six of them at the Club World Cup -- Rodrygo has started just once.

"For me the season has started now, the Club World Cup was a different context," Alonso insisted on Saturday. "All the decisions about playing, making the starting eleven, are mine exclusively... I talk to all the players, and I've spoken with Rodrygo, of course."

Another player whose form has drawn criticism is Vinícius Júnior, who was substituted after 78 minutes against Osasuna after struggling to make an impact.

"[Vinícius] looks good," Alonso said. "We've only had a week to prepare for Osasuna, and these last few days preparing for Oviedo. He looks good, we're just starting, and we're all excited. [All the players] have a good attitude and that's fundamental."

Alonso refused to say that Madrid's transfer business was now concluded for the summer, after the club brought in Mastantuono, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Dean Huijsen and Álvaro Carreras, but opted against signing a midfielder.

"I'm happy with the squad we have," Alonso said. "You always have to be prepared in case there's any change, but I'm happy with the squad."