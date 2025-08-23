Open Extended Reactions

Rob Mac said profits from last season's away shirt will be donated to the club's supporters trust. Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Getty Images

Wrexham co-owner Rob Mac has supported a U-turn by the club to allow Sheffield Wednesday fans to bring a banner to Saturday's game calling for their owner Dejphon Chansiri to sell the club.

Wednesday have been in trouble of going out of business this summer in a stormy past few months has seen the club hit with several EFL-imposed embargoes for financial breaches, including failing to pay players and staff on time in May, June and July.

Ahead of the Wrexham-Wednesday clash in the Championship on Saturday, fans of the south Yorkshire club asked for permission to unfurl the banner.

The request was denied, the Wrexham Supporters Trust (WST) said, due to "political connotations." However, Wrexham backtracked on the decision and have since allowed the banner.

"More than most, Wrexham supporters understand the devastating impact poor ownership can have on a football club's survival. Just 14 years ago, our fans raised over £100,000 ($135,240) in a single day to save Wrexham from expulsion from the Football Conference, after years of mismanagement had brought us to our knees," the WST said in a statement.

"Today, Sheffield Wednesday find themselves in a similar situation; a proud, historic club brought to the brink by its owner."

Mac, the actor formerly known as Rob McElhenney, has since got involved, urging fans to buy and wear last season's black and gold away kit with profits being donated to the WST.