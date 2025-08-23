Shaka Hislop reacts to Tottenham's 2-0 win over Man City at the Etihad Stadium. (1:52)

Tottenham goal scorers João Palhinha and Brennan Johnson heaped praise on manager Thomas Frank after an impressive 2-0 win over Manchester City.

Frank joined Tottenham from fellow Premier League side Brentford this summer and has begun his reign in north London in style, with back-to-back wins and clean sheets, having also defeated Burnley 3-0 on the opening day of the season.

Tottenham took a 2-0 lead going into the break, with Johnson getting on the end of Richarlison's pass across the box, before Palhinha capitalised on calamitous goalkeeping from James Trafford to double the lead.

Tottenham had been here before under Frank, leading Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the UEFA Super Cup, only to draw 2-2 and lose on penalties.

There was no sign of that this time though, as City struggled to break down a well-drilled and disciplined Tottenham side, who now sit at the very top of the Premier League table.

Johnson, who scored the winning goal in the Europa League final last May, has begun the season well, with a goal in each of the two Premier League matches.

Speaking to TNT Sports on the differences between former manager Ange Postecoglou and Frank, he said: "Nothing massively, [it's] two different coaches.

"[I am] really enjoying it and a lot of detail goes into the set-pieces, but at the same time he gives us a lot of attacking freedom.

"[In] the first few games we have kept two clean sheets and against Man City it is not easy. I have played here a lot of times and conceded a lot of goals."

Tottenham may have been snubbed by Eberechi Eze, who has joined Arsenal, this transfer window, but Frank has acquired Mohamed Kudus and Palhinha, both of whom have been involved in the goals thus far.

Palhinha, who joined in a season-long loan deal from Bayern Munich, explained one of the key reasons for returning to the Premier League was Frank.

"First of all, the coach who pushed me to come here and showed me the project he has here at Tottenham," the Portuguese said when asked why he made the move.

"It is such a great club, and I am really glad to be in the Premier League again.

"I am so happy, me and my family -- now I want to enjoy this top club and top atmosphere again."

Tottenham return back home to face Bournemouth in the final Premier League match before the first international break.

They will also find out their Champions League opponents on Thursday.