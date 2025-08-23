Erik ten Hag speaks about his time with Cristiano Ronaldo at Man United and his return to management with Bayer Leverkusen. (0:52)

Cristiano Ronaldo became the first player to score 100 competitive goals for four different clubs on Saturday, though Al Nassr lost to Al Ahli in a penalty shootout after the Saudi Super Cup final ended 2-2.

The first-half strike at Hong Kong Stadium took the 40-year-old to his 100th goal for the Saudi Arabian club, which he joined in December 2022.

It adds to his 450 goals for Real Madrid, 145 for Manchester United and 101 for Juventus and moves Ronaldo ahead of the three players who had scored 100 times for three clubs: Isidro Lángara, who played in Spain from 1930 to 1948, as well as Brazilian stars Romário and Neymar.

Ronaldo, who has yet to win a major trophy in Saudi Arabia, is also the leading international goal scorer with 138 goals for Portugal.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner put Al Nassr ahead after 41 minutes with a penalty, though Franck Kessié quickly equalized for Al Ahli.

With seven minutes remaining, Marcelo Brozovic restored Al Nassr's lead, but there was still time for Brazilian defender Ibañez to head home a corner and take the game into a penalty shootout.

Ronaldo scored once more from the spot, but his teammate Abdullah Al-Khaibari did not, and Al Ahli won 5-3 to lift the first trophy of the Saudi season.