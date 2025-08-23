Open Extended Reactions

Mikel Arteta fears Bukayo Saka's hamstring injury "is significant" after the winger pulled up in the second half of Arsenal's 5-0 win over Leeds.

The England international scored Arsenal's second goal in their home opener but went down without contact before the hour mark and was immediately replaced by Leandro Trossard.

It was a bittersweet day in general for Arteta and Arsenal, as the club announced the signing of Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace, before Viktor Gyökeres marked his first two Premier League goals.

But captain Martin Ødegaard also had to leave the field in the first half after suffering a shoulder injury, before Saka joined the growing injury list after 54 minutes.

Saka missed almost four months last season with an injury to his other hamstring, something Arteta will be desperate to avoid again this term.

But the Arsenal manager confirmed he fears it was a significant injury for his star winger.

He said: "Bukayo, while he was running with the ball, carrying the ball, wrestling with the defender, he felt something in his hamstring.

"So let's see. I think it's the other [hamstring] -- It's not the same one as the previous injury.

"For Bukayo to come off, for sure it looks like something that is significant."

Bukayo Saka had to leave the field with a hamstring injury after 54 minutes. David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ødegaard appeared to feel something in his shoulder early in the first half but attempted to continue playing.

Eventually he was unable to play on and was replaced by Ethan Nwaneri after 38 minutes.

Arteta confirmed the Norway international would now require a scan of his shoulder.

"Martin felt something in his shoulder when he landed," he added,

"We don't know [how bad it is] -- we'll have to scan him tomorrow and understand a bit better."

The injuries to Saka and Ødegaard come just days after Kai Havertz was sidelined for an unknown amount of time following a knee injury.

Injuries to key players are a problem at the best of times but particularly ahead of a vital block of fixtures in the Premier League for Arsenal, which sees them face Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Manchester City in their next four league games.

Martin Ødegaard was forced off in the first half with a shoulder injury. Catherine Ivill - AMA/Getty Images

Having signed Eze and Noni Madueke this summer, Arsenal appear better equipped to handle key players being sidelined, something Arteta referenced as they attempt to finally get over the line and win the league.

"Those [injuries] are the negatives of the day," he said.

"But we are two weeks [into the season] and we already lost Kai, Martin and Bukayo. So it tells you how well-equipped you have to be in this league to manage and to maintain the level that we want."

Arsenal head to Anfield to face Liverpool in their final match before the first international break on Aug. 31.

They will also find out their Champions League fixtures on Thursday.

