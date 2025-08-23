Eberechi Eze mural defaced ahead of Arsenal move

Open Extended Reactions

A mural of Eberechi Eze which was painted near the Emirates Stadium has been defaced after the England international snubbed Tottenham to join Arsenal.

The 27-year-old sealed his move back to his boyhood club ahead of Arsenal's Premier League clash with Leeds. He had initially been in talks with Tottenham and appeared to be heading to the white side of north London, before Arsenal hijacked the move after an injury to Kai Havertz.

A mural was painted of Eze, doing his trademark goal celebration in an Arsenal shirt, in the tunnel leading to the Emirates, but it was subsequently defaced with white paint.

The mural painted by North Banksy shows Eberechi Eze doing his trademark celebration in an Arsenal shirt. Yui Mok/PA Images via Getty Images

The artist North Bansky took to X to air his frustrations, saying: "Well this is annoying. All that hard work gone in seconds -- a bit like Tottenham must feel about their Eze transfer dealings! We will be back soon..."

The mural was subsequently covered in white paint. Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Eze spent five years with Arsenal's academy but was released aged 13, going on to represent QPR, Wycombe Wanderers and Crystal Palace at senior level.

At Palace, he became one of the top players in the Premier League and scored the winning goal in the FA Cup final, sealing the club's first ever major trophy in the process.

He could be in line to make his Arsenal debut in their vital Premier League tie with Liverpool at Anfield on Aug. 31.