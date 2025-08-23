Shaka Hislop explains why he's not yet convinced that Viktor Gyökeres takes Arsenal to another level, despite the striker scoring twice vs. Leeds. (1:47)

LONDON -- Mikel Arteta has confirmed that Eberechi Eze rang him to explore whether Arsenal were interested in signing him as he stood on the brink of finalising a move to north London rivals Tottenham.

Eze was unveiled to a joyous Emirates Stadium crowd minutes before Saturday's 5-0 win over Leeds United having completed his £67.5 million ($91m) move from Crystal Palace earlier in the day.

Spurs had agreed a deal to sign Eze following extensive talks between the two clubs but a report suggested the 27-year-old spoke with Arteta, triggering a board meeting at which Arsenal decided to go for the player -- a move which takes their summer spending to more than £260 million ($352m).

Asked about that call with Eze, Arteta told beIN Sports: "That shows you how much he wanted to come. It is very difficult sometimes because you want to be very open and transparent with the players.

"They have to make decisions in their careers that are very, very important. I am delighted to have him. You can tell how much it means to him and his whole family. Welcome to our family and I'm sure we are going to have some great moments together."

Pushed on whether Eze has the "X-factor" that can give Arsenal something different, Arteta replied: "Without a doubt. I think he has the capacity to create these magic moments. He can do it from different positions, different situations.

Eberechi Eze is introduced to Arsenal fans ahead of the Premier League match against Leeds at the Emirates Stadium. John Walton/PA Images via Getty Images

"He's got that flair, he's got that charisma as well about him that is very contagious. And they're using it the right way. He can play different positions. We know he can play as an attacking midfielder, right or left. He doesn't care. He plays shifted off the left as well. He's very comfortable there as well.

"We'll gather information again the moment he's on that pitch and starts to link and feel connection with people. I'm sure we will find the right place for him."

Two goals each from Jurriën Timber and Viktor Gyökeres -- his second a penalty -- in addition to Bukayo Saka's first of the season put Leeds to the sword in a dominant display.

The only downside was potential injuries to Martin Ødegaard and Bukayo Saka, who could join Kai Havertz for a spell on the sidelines.

"Those [injuries] are the negatives of the day," said Arteta. "Martin felt something in his shoulder when he landed. We don't know.

"We'll have to scan him tomorrow and understand a bit better. And Bukayo, while he was running with the ball, carrying the ball, wrestling with the defender, he felt something in his hamstring. So let's see. I think it's the other [shoulder]. It's not the same one as the previous injury.

"But we are two weeks [into the season] and we already lost Kai, Martin and Bukayo. So it tells you how well-equipped you have to be in this league to manage and to maintain the level that we want. For Bukayo to come off, for sure it looks like something that is significant."