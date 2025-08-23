Open Extended Reactions

Ferran Torres praised Hansi Flick's half-time tactical adjustments as Barcelona produced a brilliant comeback to come from two goals down to beat Levante 3-2 at the Ciutat de Valencia in LaLiga on Saturday.

Flick had handed a first start to summer signing Marcus Rashford, with Raphinha moved centrally and Marc Casadó picked alongside Pedri in place of the absent Frenkie de Jong.

But after Levante took a 2-0 lead into the break -- thanks to an Iván Romero strike and a José Luis Morales penalty -- Flick went back to a more familiar Barça side at half-time, replacing Rashford and Casadó with Dani Olmo and Gavi.

Pedri and Torres were on target early in the second half as Barça levelled the game, with Unai Elgezabal heading in a stoppage-time own goal after good work from Lamine Yamal on the right wing to complete the turnaround.

"[Flick] gave us a couple of tactical tweaks [at half-time] because we weren't well-positioned," Torres told reporters after the game.

"And, most importantly, he said that we had to show our character, that winning gene we have. We came out well and were effective."

Barça made a habit of coming from behind to win games last season but would not have expected to have to do so again so early in the new campaign against newly-promoted Levante.

Marcus Rashford's full debut for Barcelona ended when he was replaced at half-time in the win over Levante. AP Photo/Alberto Saiz

And Flick said his half-time changes were necessary to help the Spanish champions make it two wins from two to start the new season.

"I think Marcus had some situations in the first half where he showed how good he is and how he can help us," Flick told ESPN of Rashford's full LaLiga debut.

"This is, for me, where we have to continue. Of course, the second half, we have to change something. Raphinha on the [left] side is our No.11.

"He knows everything [about how we play]; what we want to do when he has to come inside. I think we got the right changes.

"But of course, when we score the first goal so early in the second half, it helps a lot for us and changed the strategy."

Despite the three points, Barça once again showed frailties in transition, with Levante's goals both coming from them getting in behind the high backline quickly, while they also created other chances.

Flick said it's something his side must learn from moving forward, with Barça next in action away at Rayo Vallecano next weekend.

"Levante defend really good, they have really fast players, the transitions they make, it was not easy to defend when you make mistakes," he added.

"Of course I feel proud [of the comeback], but this is what we have to make better. We were not perfect today, but I think also it's a big compliment to Levante.

"We will speak about everything, analyse everything. Every match is always to improve. We have to make it better. This match helps us do that."