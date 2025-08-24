Ruben Amorim explains his approach to handling the members of the Manchester United squad who have expressed a desire to leave the club. (0:37)

Open Extended Reactions

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes is still attracting interest from the Saudi Pro League, while Tottenham Hotspur could turn their attention to Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche. Join us for the latest transfer news, rumors and gossip from around the globe.

Transfers homepage | Done deals | Men's grades | Women's grades

TOP STORIES

- Arteta: Eze phoned me amid Tottenham pursuit

- Slot: Chiesa 'totally different' from last season

- Nuno to remain at Forest for Palace clash

Bruno Fernandes is still being targeted by clubs in the Saudi Pro League in the final days of the summer transfer window. Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

TRENDING RUMORS

- Al Ittihad are lining up a blockbuster move for Bruno Fernandes in the final days of the summer transfer window, The Sun reports. A meeting between the Saudi club and Bruno's representatives is already said to have taken place, with the Portugal midfielder open to the idea of the switch if his financial demands are met. According to The Sun, Bruno has asked Al Ittihad for a £33 million annual salary, having revealed earlier this summer that he previously turned down a "very ambitious" offer from Al Ittihad's SPL rivals Al Hilal. It remains to be seen whether United would sanction his exit so close to deadline day, as the club's captain and most important player is under contract for another two years at Old Trafford.

- Monaco midfielder Maghnes Akliouche is on the radar of Tottenham Hotspur as the club seeks out an alternative to Eberechi Eze, according to the Daily Mail. Eze opted to join Arsenal instead of Spurs this week, leaving Thomas Frank's side short in attacking areas. Another potential target for the club is Leicester City youngster Bilal El Khannouss, who has been heavily linked with a move to Crystal Palace this summer. The Mail reports that Savinho remains their No. 1 target, but a deal for the Manchester City winger remains difficult.

- Manchester United have made progress in their pursuit of Royal Antwerp goalkeeper Senne Lammens, according to Fabrizio Romano. Sources told ESPN on Saturday that talks had opened over a transfer, and now Romano reports that the 23-year-old has already agreed personal terms with United but a club-to-club agreement is still the subject of negotiations. Antwerp are holding out for a transfer fee of €25 million, while United are presently offering around €20 million with add-ons. The Premier League club's desire to sign Lammens isn't linked to the future of André Onana, however.

- Talks are advancing between Borussia Dortmund and Chelsea over the proposed transfer of Carney Chukwuemeka, talkSPORT reports. A permanent deal is now being negotiated, with the final fee expected to be in the region of £20 million, including add-ons. Chukwuemeka, 21, spent the second half of last season on loan at Dortmund, where he scored once in 10 Bundesliga matches. BVB are also expected to sign Chelsea defender Aaron Anselmino on loan in the coming days.

- Bayer Leverkusen and several other Bundesliga clubs are keeping tabs on Newcastle United striker William Osula, Sky Germany reports. Indeed, it is possible that the 22-year-old will leave St James' Park before the transfer window closes next week, with the Magpies still actively in the market for a dynamic forward. Bayer's interest isn't thought to be "advanced" at this stage.

CONFIRMED DEALS

- To follow...

EXPERT TAKE

play 1:22 Hislop urges Manchester City to stick by James Trafford Shaka Hislop reacts to James Trafford's goalkeeping error during Manchester City's 2-0 loss to Tottenham.

OTHER RUMORS

- Crystal Palace could end up signing Christos Tzolis and Yeremy Pino this summer. With the club's hierarchy split over which winger to target, it has been suggested that Palace chairman Steve Parish may gamble and try to acquire both players. (The Sun)

- AS Roma have asked Chelsea for information about winger Tyrique George. The Serie A club are sounding out potential alternatives to Jadon Sancho, who continues to close the door to a move. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Rodrigo Mora is "not fully appreciated" at Al Ittihad despite reports of an imminent €70 million bid. Not everyone at the club is convinced by the idea of spending big money on an 18-year-old. (Footmercato)

- Nottingham Forest are rivalling Leeds United for the signature of Strasbourg winger Dilane Bakwa. The player's future is expected to be clarified in the coming hours. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- Al Hilal are prioritizing a move for Rennes centre-back Jérémy Jacquet, who is also wanted by Arsenal and Real Madrid. (Sacha Tavolieri)

- AS Roma have opened talks with Liverpool over a potential loan deal for left-back Kostas Tsimikas. (Nicolo Schira)

- Fenerbahce are in talks to sign Botafogo goalkeeper John Victor after his proposed move to West Ham United collapsed. (Football Insider)

- Galatasaray have reached an agreement to sign Wilfried Singo from AS Monaco. (Ekrem Konur)

- Newcastle United are close to signing USWNT international and two-time FIFA Women's World Cup winner Morgan Gautrat. (Sky Sports)